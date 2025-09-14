Seeman believes that achieving fitness goals starts with the right mindset. She encourages women to “pay themselves first” and consistently show up for their wellness routines. By adopting a personal motto—Dr. Fit and Fabulous—she illustrates the importance of self-talk and commitment. “The more you do, the more confidence you will build,” she asserts, inspiring women to envision their future selves and take actionable steps today. Her final piece of wisdom? “Pick one thing to commit to and honor your word.”