Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

These Vegetables Could Be Key For Nutrient & Fiber Absorption, Research Says

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 15, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Uncooked Root Vegetables
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy
January 15, 2025

From keto to low-carb, there's a lot of negative press around carbohydrates in the wellness world these days. And while some people may find that a low-carb, low-starch, or keto diet works for them, a perspective study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition1 says we might want to revisit the question of carbs.

Namely, the research highlights the important role starchy vegetables play when it comes to fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Here's what to know.

Studying the role of starchy vegetables

For this study, associate clinical professor and nutrition expert Keith T. Ayoob, Ed.D., wanted to dig into the impact of omitting starchy vegetables, like potatoes, from one's diet in favor of seemingly "healthier" options like rice.

To do so, he created two different menu models: one with more starchy vegetables and one with more grains. The starchy vegetable menu included white potatoes at breakfast and dinner. The second menu replaced the starchy vegetables with grain-based foods, specifically whole wheat bread at breakfast and white rice at dinner.

Then, using menu model analyses, Ayoob saw that after just one day of replacing starchy vegetables with grains, we'd have 21% less potassium, 17% less vitamin B6, 11% less vitamin C, and 10% less fiber.

As Ayoob notes in a news release, "It's tempting to think of all carbohydrate foods as interchangeable, but these foods are categorized within different food groups for a reason—perhaps most importantly, they tend to have vastly different vitamin and mineral contents."

In short? "Nutrition analysis clearly demonstrates that starchy vegetables, including potatoes, are not nutritionally interchangeable with grains [...] As with grains, a diverse intake of starchy vegetables should be encouraged," Ayoob writes.

READ NEXT: The 5 Best Fiber Supplements for Weight Loss & Maintenance*

What to do about it

This study is by no means saying you should suddenly eat a ton of potatoes. Rather, like everything, Ayoob says, nutritional guidance comes down to "balance, variety, and moderation."

"It's important to get the right mix of vegetables and grains and include both starchy and nonstarchy vegetables to help ensure we're meeting both our macronutrient and micronutrient needs," he says.

And starchy vegetables, in general, are great for gut and hormonal health. As registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, previously told mindbodygreen, between their gut-healthy fiber and other nutrients like calcium, iron, and B vitamins, "starchy vegetables in moderation are a necessary part of a healthy, balanced diet." Bonus points if you eat them after you've cooked and cooled them, a process that increases their resistant starch content.

Here's a handful of starchy vegetables to get you started:

  • Beets
  • Carrots
  • Parsnips
  • Pumpkin
  • Squash
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Turnips
  • Yams
  • Green peas

The takeaway

If you thought that certain starchy vegetables should be avoided in favor of things like whole-grain bread or rice, you might want to think again. In moderation, starchy vegetables provide us with an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and have a pivotal role in a well-rounded diet.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week
Recipes

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients
Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet
Recipes

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet

Sarah Regan

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
Functional Food

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack

Christina Coughlin

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make

Abby Moore

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week
Recipes

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients
Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet
Recipes

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet

Sarah Regan

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
Functional Food

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack

Christina Coughlin

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make

Abby Moore

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week
Recipes

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients
Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet
Recipes

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet

Sarah Regan

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
Functional Food

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack

Christina Coughlin

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make

Abby Moore

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo

This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals (+ A Tasty Recipe)
Recipes

This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals (+ A Tasty Recipe)

Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest
Functional Food

Toasted vs. Untoasted Bread: Experts Explain If One's Easier To Digest

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

Eliza Sullivan

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week
Recipes

8 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Easy, Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients
Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Vegan "Tuna" Salad Is Full Of Gut-Healthy Ingredients

Eliza Sullivan

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet
Recipes

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet

Sarah Regan

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
Functional Food

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack

Christina Coughlin

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers: Here's What They Make

Abby Moore

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo

This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals (+ A Tasty Recipe)
Recipes

This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals (+ A Tasty Recipe)

Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.