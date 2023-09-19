Being in therapy or coaching, devouring books and journals, and psychoanalyzing 24/7 doesn’t mean anything if it’s just empty speech. Talk is cheap, and there are people—especially dark personality types—who show up to therapy to tick a box, tell people they are doing it, and develop a more sophisticated language that ups their game.

For example, they might say something like, “You know I have Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria and that’s why you have to understand me," compared to someone who might say, “I'm sorry I did that when I felt overwhelmed because I thought I was being rejected. I will work hard not to do that again—what can I do to make it up to you?” With the key being, of course, that they actually commit to it and display growth.

This veneer of self-awareness and therapy speak also evokes your empathy, so you can't help but believe they're working on themselves. You then find yourself stuck in the snares of an accountability trap. Most of us work harder to be better people, so we assume others will do the same. Except this courtesy cannot be applied to dark types, because accountability is what gets you hooked—and they may even ask that you keep them accountable.

You walk on eggshells and wonder if your behavior might trigger them; you learn to blame yourself every time they get triggered. And every time you inadvertently get distressed, you're not allowed to say a thing. You aren't even allowed to take me-time to ground yourself, because they will spiral again. In other words, you are trained to forget, ignore, and hide your own pain, and just "let them be."