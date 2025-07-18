Olive oil is a pantry staple—most of us have at least one bottle in the cupboard or adorning the counter. Maybe you like to have a specialty bottle around, or it's the kind of thing you buy in bulk. Either way, the day may come when you find yourself gingerly sniffing an open bottle, trying to remember when you bought it, and wondering whether it's still usable. Spoiler: Olive oil can indeed, well, spoil. To keep your oil fresh and nutritious, plus avoid a rotten mishap, experts have some advice.