A 10-Year Study Reveals How Living Alone May Affect Men & Women Differently
As we get older, our living situations can change quite a bit.
Children move out, partners retire, and some people find themselves living alone for the first time in decades. But does sharing a home with someone actually make a difference to your mental health as you age?
A 10-year study1 of nearly 5,000 older adults in Japan explored how living alone, living with a spouse, or sharing a home with other family members relates to depression. Interestingly, the patterns weren't quite the same for men and women.
About the study
Researchers followed nearly 5,000 Japanese adults ages 65 and older between 1999 and 2009.
They wanted to understand whether people's living arrangements were associated with their likelihood of experiencing depression as they got older, and whether those associations differed between men and women.
Participants were divided into three groups: those living alone, those living only with a spouse, and those living with other family members, such as children or grandchildren.
Researchers then used the data to estimate how many years people in each group could expect to live with depression after age 65.
This research also reflects a broader shift in Japan, where multigenerational households have become less common and more older adults now live alone or with just their spouse.
Living alone & living with a spouse had different associations
Among men, those living alone had the highest estimated number of years living with depression after age 65, at 5.5 years.
For comparison, men living only with a spouse were estimated to spend 2.72 years with depression, while those living with other family members were estimated to spend 2.63 years.
Women showed a different pattern. Those living only with a spouse had the highest estimate, at 6.67 years with depression after age 65. Women living alone had an estimate of 5.33 years, while those living with other family members had the lowest estimate, at 3.80 years.
These numbers aren't a record of how long each participant was depressed. They're statistical estimates of the expected years spent with depression for people in each living arrangement. Still, the differences suggest that living alone and living with a spouse may have different mental health implications for older men and women.
Why the patterns may differ between men & women
The researchers point to social isolation as one possible explanation for the findings in men.
Previous research suggests that men are less likely than women to maintain close friendships and social connections outside their households. Without a spouse or other family members at home, they may have fewer people to turn to for emotional support or everyday help.
For women, the researchers highlight the demands of caregiving. Older women living with a spouse may take on more responsibility for looking after their partner as their health declines. The study authors cite previous research showing that wives caring for their husbands tend to report more depression than husbands caring for their wives.
In other words, living with a partner can provide companionship, but it may also bring caregiving responsibilities that take an emotional toll. The researchers suggest that better access to community support and opportunities for social connection could help ease some of that pressure.
How to support your mental health as you age
Whatever your living situation looks like, having people you can rely on is important. A few ways to strengthen that support include:
- Build connections outside your household: Make time for friendships, family visits, community groups, or regular activities where you can meet people. These relationships can provide companionship and practical support, particularly if you live alone.
- Share caregiving responsibilities: If you're looking after a spouse, don't feel you have to manage everything yourself. Ask family members to help, explore professional caregiving services if they're accessible, or connect with local caregiver support groups. Having someone to share the responsibilities with can ease some of the emotional strain.
The takeaway
Living with someone isn't a guaranteed buffer against depression, just as living alone doesn't automatically put your mental health at risk.
What seems especially important is having people you can lean on, whether they're under your roof or not. As we age, a strong support network may be just as valuable as a place to call home.