It's Not Just You — Making Friends As An Adult Is Genuinely Hard
There's a particular kind of loneliness that doesn't get talked about enough. Not the loneliness of being completely alone, but the loneliness of having a full life on paper and still feeling like something is missing. Close friends, the kind you can call on a Tuesday just because, feel harder to come by with every passing year. If this resonates, you're not imagining it.
Why it feels harder now
Think back to how your closest friendships formed. Chances are, they happened almost without thinking: a dorm roommate, a lab partner, a coworker who sat next to you on your first day. Proximity did the heavy lifting. You didn't have to try. You just kept showing up. Adulthood dismantles all of that.
You move cities, change jobs, get busy, and those built-in structures disappear. Friendship now seem to require effort, (a heck of a lot of) scheduling, and a level of vulnerability that nobody really warned you about. Unstructured social time shrinks.
Meeting someone new means putting yourself out there without the safety net of a shared class or team.
And by their 30s and 40s, most people have settled social circles that can feel closed from the outside, not because anyone is unfriendly, but because they're already stretched thin keeping up with the friendships they have.
Why it's worth the effort
You don't need a sprawling social circle to feel the difference. Even a few meaningful connections, or a handful of lighter, consistent ones, can shift how you feel day to day.
How to actually make friends as an adult
This is the part nobody really teaches you. Here's what tends to work.
- Show up somewhere, repeatedly: The single most effective thing you can do is put yourself in a recurring environment with the same people. This could be a weekly yoga class, a book club, a pottery workshop, a running group. It doesn't matter what it is, as long as you keep going. Familiarity builds comfort, and comfort opens the door to connection. You don't need to be outgoing; you just need to be consistent.
- Be the one who asks: This is the step most people skip. You meet someone interesting, have a great conversation, and then nothing happens. Someone has to make the move, and in adulthood, that move is almost always a direct ask. It doesn't have to be a big deal: "I'd love to grab coffee sometime, want to exchange numbers?" is enough. Low stakes, low pressure, and more often than not, the other person is relieved you said it first.
- Reconnect with dormant ties: You probably already know people who could become closer friends—former colleagues, old classmates, acquaintances you always liked but drifted from. A simple "Hey, I've been thinking about you, want to catch up?" is a surprisingly powerful opener. These connections are underrated because the foundation already exists. You just have to tend to it.
- Lower the bar for what counts: Not every friendship needs to be a deep, soul-baring bond. Lighter connections (a neighbor you chat with, a gym buddy, a familiar face at your favorite coffee shop) build a sense of belonging in ways that genuinely matter. Letting go of the idea that friendship has to be intense or all-or-nothing makes the whole thing feel a lot more doable.
- Use conversation as a bridge: Once you've made initial contact, keeping the momentum going is its own skill. Having a few genuine questions ready, things you're actually curious about, can turn a surface-level exchange into something real.
The takeaway
Making friends as an adult is hard because the structures that used to do the work for you are gone.
Most people around you feel the same way and are quietly waiting for someone to go first. Find one recurring thing to show up to, and let yourself be a little more open than usual.