Do You Need Three Beverages At All Times? It's Actually A Longevity Hack
As I’m writing this, I’ve got three beverages within arm’s reach—a half-finished coffee, my electrolytes, and a sparkling water (plus a bowl of popcorn because, well, balance). And apparently, I’m not alone.
The “emotional support beverage” lineup has become a modern-day ritual—one drink to wake up, one to hydrate, one just for vibes. But as it turns out, that multitiered hydration strategy might actually be doing something good for your health.
According to a new study1 published in the British Journal of Nutrition, the ideal daily drink combo for longevity may include—yes—coffee, tea, and water. Researchers analyzed data from nearly half a million adults and found that people who regularly consumed a mix of all three beverages had the lowest risk of death from any cause, including heart disease and cancer.
So, if your desk also looks like a mini café, you might be onto something.
What researchers discovered about your drink habits
The researchers wanted to know: what’s the healthiest balance between water, coffee, and tea when it comes to long-term health?
They followed participants for years, tracking how many cups of each beverage they consumed daily and comparing that with health outcomes over time. Using advanced statistical models, they found that the lowest mortality risk appeared at around 7–8 total drinks per day—a mix of coffee, tea, and water.
Here’s where it gets interesting: once people drank more than four cups a day in total, replacing some of that plain water with coffee or tea actually lowered their risk of death even more.
And when researchers looked at ratios, they found a sweet spot—about a 2:3 coffee-to-tea ratio (roughly two cups of coffee and three cups of tea per day). That combo was linked to:
- 45% lower risk of death from all causes
- 41% lower risk of cancer-related death
- 31% lower risk of cardiovascular disease
- 72% lower risk of respiratory dise
That’s not a small effect—it suggests that what’s in your cup may be a surprisingly powerful part of a longevity-focused lifestyle.
Why this mix works: The science of “balanced hydration”
It’s easy to assume more water = better health, but this research highlights a more nuanced picture. While staying hydrated is essential, what you drink matters too, especially when it comes to antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.
Both coffee and tea are rich in polyphenols, plant compounds that protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation—two of the biggest drivers of aging and chronic disease. Coffee’s chlorogenic acids and tea’s catechins have been shown to improve vascular function, support gut health, and enhance metabolic flexibility.
Meanwhile, plain water remains the foundation of good hydration, helping regulate blood pressure, digestion, and cellular function. The takeaway isn’t to ditch your water bottle, but to think of coffee and tea as complementary allies that bring added longevity perks.
Build your “longevity drink routine”
The study wasn’t about fancy elixirs or complex wellness routines—it was about consistency. Here’s how to build a beverage lineup that supports your health:
- Aim for balance, not excess: Roughly 7–8 total drinks a day (including water, tea, and coffee) was where the benefits peaked.
- Keep it clean: Black coffee and unsweetened tea were what researchers measured. Added sugars, syrups, or heavy creams can cancel out some of those benefits.
- Mix it up: Try green tea in the morning, black tea in the afternoon, and coffee when you need focus. Each has a slightly different polyphenol profile and caffeine curve.
- Hydrate smart: Alternate your caffeinated drinks with water or electrolytes to prevent dehydration.
The takeaway
Maybe our collective obsession with having multiple beverages at once is more than just a personality trait—it’s biology. The blend of water for hydration, coffee for antioxidants, and tea for steady energy may be one of the simplest (and most enjoyable) longevity habits you can build.
So, go ahead and keep your drink trio close. Whether it’s your morning matcha, mid-day cold brew, or evening herbal tea, your hydration lineup might just be doing more for your health than you realize.
(Now excuse me while I refill my sparkling water… and maybe pour another cup of coffee.)