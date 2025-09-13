Specifically, one study found that green tea with lemon had more polyphenols than green tea on its own. This doesn't mean that green tea doesn't have its own impressive list of antioxidants—it definitely does!—but when you compare the two, green tea with lemon does have its slight differences. Another theory, as depicted in the Journal of Food Processing and Technology, is that lemon's high-acid content enhances green tea's antioxidants, which then makes them more easily absorbed by the body.