 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Do You Have A Signature Feature? This Derm Has A Quick Tip For Finding It

Do You Have A Signature Feature? This Derm Has A Quick Tip For Finding It

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman with Glowing Skin

Image by Marija Savic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 25, 2022 — 16:47 PM

Social media has an obsession with self identification. It’s why everyone is talking about what Myers-Briggs or enneagram personality type someone might be. And in the sleep optimization circles, identifying your animal-based chronotype is the topic de jour. On the aesthetic front, you can use filters to help you decide your most flattering color palette based on seasonality. There’s even a new wave of body archetypes taking over on TikTok in the form of the Kibbie method (body typing is apparently back–yawn). Spend enough time on Instagram or TikTok and you may realize you’re an enneagram 5, INTJ, wolf with a deep winter palette and characteristics of soft gamine. Do you feel self actualized yet? 

Whether or not you do anything with this information is irrelevant. The simple act of knowing is far more appealing. And you can rely on filters, quizzes, and the like to identify qualities in yourself. 

But sometimes, the answer is much more simple. 

Recently I was chatting with top, board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of the medspa SkinFive, on my podcast Clean Beauty School. We got on the subject of signature features, and she shared some advice with me on the matter. 

What’s your signature feature and how do you identify it? 

“What we call our signature features have a point of beauty and uniqueness about them,” she says, noting examples like Barbra Streisand’s nose, Mick Jagger’s lips, or more recently celebrities like Zoe Kravitz's sharp jawline or Anya-Taylor Joy’s wide set eyes. 

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
lip balm

What’s different about identifying your signature feature is that it’s elemental—no online quiz or database is going to highlight it for you. It’s something that just is. “It’s subcortical, it’s not something you can even think about,” she says. “I’ll literally have someone turn to the person sitting next to them, and have that person tell them what their signature feature is. Or I’ll have the person close their eyes in front of a mirror, open them, and instantly find what they think is the most beautiful thing about them.” 

She even says, chances are you already know what you like most about your look—even if you don’t openly admit it to yourself. But as we talk about in the episode, it’s important to acknowledge these things: “With a concept like a signature feature, it’s led by psychology: We know that if we look good, we feel better,” she says. “In fact there’s a principle in psychology called the facial feedback hypothesis. It’s as simple as: when you look at yourself and you look good, you feel better.”

Essentially finding what you like about yourself and highlighting has the ability to lift our mood overall. Now on the subject of highlighting said feature, we encourage you to have fun and do as much or as little as you’d like. With makeup and your look, the only rule is to do what makes you happy.

But if you’re looking for natural enhancement, Shamban explains that there’s, “a principle that’s present in architecture and music, that’s called the background noise and signal to noise ratio. So you want to increase signal while reducing background noise”

In beauty that might mean toning down fine lines, dark spots, and pimples, while adding a swipe of eye-enhancing shadow or using simple techniques to contour your cheekbones. “In beauty and dermatology, the goal of all of our work is to highlight and showcase that individual beauty of the face,” she says. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

When It Comes To Sweat-Proof Makeup, This Peloton Instructor Has A Few Tricks

Jamie Schneider
When It Comes To Sweat-Proof Makeup, This Peloton Instructor Has A Few Tricks
Beauty

This Under-The-Radar Sale Is A Clean Beauty Dream — Here Are Our Top Picks

Braelyn Wood
This Under-The-Radar Sale Is A Clean Beauty Dream — Here Are Our Top Picks
Functional Food

Get All The Ingredients For A Longevity-Promoting Meal Delivered To Your Door

Braelyn Wood
Get All The Ingredients For A Longevity-Promoting Meal Delivered To Your Door
Beauty

Uh, This Is A Very Shocking (Potential) Side Effect Of Laser Hair Removal

Alexandra Engler
Uh, This Is A Very Shocking (Potential) Side Effect Of Laser Hair Removal
Integrative Health

Want To Support Your Energy Levels, Longevity & Mood? These Vitamins Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Want To Support Your Energy Levels, Longevity & Mood? These Vitamins Can Help
Home

Curious About Beekeeping? Here's What It Actually Takes To Get Started

Emma Loewe
Curious About Beekeeping? Here's What It Actually Takes To Get Started
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing Praying Mantises Everywhere

Sarah Regan
What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing Praying Mantises Everywhere
Love

This Type Of Eye Contact Is Said To Make People Fall In Love — But Does It Work?

Sarah Regan
This Type Of Eye Contact Is Said To Make People Fall In Love — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

My Grandfather Lived Into His Late 90s Using These 10 Ayurvedic Principles

Nidhi Pandya
My Grandfather Lived Into His Late 90s Using These 10 Ayurvedic Principles
Integrative Health

Is This One Healthy Food Secretly Spiking Your Blood Sugar?

Olivia Giacomo
Is This One Healthy Food Secretly Spiking Your Blood Sugar?
Functional Food

What A Biohacker Puts In His Coffee Every Morning For Younger Looking Skin

Hannah Frye
What A Biohacker Puts In His Coffee Every Morning For Younger Looking Skin
Recipes

Stuck In A Dinner Rut? This Shrimp & Walnut Recipe Will Shake Things Up

Gary Deng, M.D., Ph.D.
Stuck In A Dinner Rut? This Shrimp & Walnut Recipe Will Shake Things Up
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/do-you-have-a-signature-feature
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!