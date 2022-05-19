Van Morrison sang about brown-eyed girls, and the reality is that brown is the most common eye color in the world, thanks to genetics and a concept known as dominant alleles. However, there are so many variations of brown—think honey, amber, caramel, and deep chocolate—and it's not a simple category by any means. So when it comes to makeup, brown-eyed beauties can find more than a few tricks to make their orbs pop.

In truth, there’s no hard rule that you have to apply your makeup a specific way just because you have brown eyes. No, the makeup police aren’t going to come knocking on your door just because you decided to line your brown peepers with a neon pink hue. But just like some shades can enhance specific skin and undertones, a few makeup techniques can help accentuate your eye color. If you’ve got baby browns, these makeup tips are designed to make your eyes the center of attention.