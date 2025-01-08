There are many ways to use ACV at home including as a window wash, cutting board refresher, or even fruit fly trap. Most of the time, though, it's used in all-purpose cleaners. Simply combine equal parts ACV and water in a spray bottle and apply to appliances, countertops, and furniture like you would any other cleaner. Just be sure to try a small test patch first, since the vinegar's high acidity can potentially corrode some more sensitive materials. If it causes any discoloration, you're better off using a product that's more targeted to that particular surface.