Constipated Lately? 4 Evidence-Backed Ways to Support Digestion
Most of us brush off constipation as a minor inconvenience, something that'll work itself out eventually. But backed-up digestion doesn't just affect your bathroom habits. It can drain your energy, fog your brain, dull your skin, and even weaken your immune response. Your gut isn't isolated; it's connected to nearly every system in your body.
For years, the advice has been vague: "Eat more fiber. Drink more water." While that advice still rings true, a comprehensive new review published after analyzing 75 randomized controlled trials reveals something far more specific—and actionable.
Researchers identified exactly which foods, supplements, and drinks actually improve gut motility and stool consistency. Some findings confirmed what we suspected. Others? Completely upended conventional wisdom.
How researchers finally cut through the noise
The study authors didn’t rely on anecdotes or broad nutritional categories. They conducted four separate systematic reviews and meta-analyses, evaluating dozens of controlled trials that tested everything from whole foods to mineral waters to particular probiotic strains.
In total, they generated 59 evidence-backed recommendations, each graded for both strength and quality of evidence. This means you’re not getting blanket advice; you’re getting targeted, specific, clinically tested strategies.
And crucially, the team distinguished between:
- Types of fiber
- Strains of probiotics
- Forms of magnesium
- Sources of hydration
That level of detail matters. Your gut doesn’t respond to foods in broad categories; it responds to the unique compounds inside them.
The most effective foods to keep things moving
Here’s what rose to the top with consistent, high-quality evidence:
Kiwi
Kiwifruit topped the list as one of the most effective whole-food remedies for constipation. Rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, kiwis also contain actinidin, a natural enzyme that aids digestion. Studies show that eating just two kiwis a day can improve stool frequency and softness.
Not a fan of kiwis? Our favorite fiber supplement includes green kiwifruit fiber (in addition to guar) promote regularity.
Probiotics & magnesium
Specific probiotic strains, particularly bifidobacteria, and magnesium oxide both improved stool consistency and ease in the review. These can be particularly helpful for people who struggle with high-fiber foods or experience travel-related sluggishness.
For targeted support, check out the top 11 fiber supplements for gut and digestive health.
Rye bread
Rye bread has long been a staple, and now science confirms it’s a powerhouse for gut regularity. Clinical trials found that rye’s fermentable fibers feed beneficial gut bacteria and help bulk and soften stool.
Mineral-rich water
Here's where hydration gets interesting: It's not just about drinking more water; it's about drinking better water. High-mineral varieties, especially those rich in magnesium and sulfates, significantly outperform regular tap or filtered water for improving stool frequency.
What surprisingly didn't make the cut
Some long-standing remedies didn't hold up under rigorous analysis.
- Prunes weren’t more effective than psyllium, the gold standard fiber in constipation research.
- Senna, a popular herbal stimulant, showed inconsistent results across trials and isn’t considered a reliable daily strategy.
In other words, not all “natural” remedies are equally effective, and more is not always better. The key is targeted, evidence-based support that aligns with how your gut actually functions.
The takeaway
Constipation isn’t just inconvenient. It affects how you feel, how you think, and how your entire body functions. But you don’t need intense cleanses, extreme diets, or sketchy “detox” teas to get things moving again.
Small, specific choices make a meaningful difference.
Try adding a couple of kiwis to your breakfast. Choose rye bread over wheat. Swap your go-to water for a mineral-rich option. Support your microbiome with the right probiotic strain or magnesium form.