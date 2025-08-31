Skip to Content
I'm An RD & This Is The Only Probiotic I Trust To Alleviate My Bloat* 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
August 31, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Fit Young Woman In Sportswear Meditating In A Park
August 31, 2025

I've been on the probiotic bandwagon for years now. And wow, has my routine evolved over time as I've completed nutrition degrees and begun working closely with supplements.

At first, I just selected the cheapest brand of probiotics from my local pharmacy (which probably didn't even contain live bacteria, let alone list the strains). Then once I learned more about specific probiotic strains (because the benefits are seen with certain types of bacteria provided in certain amounts), I started taking three different probiotics to get the strains and debloating benefits I wanted.

But that quickly became expensive and tiring—as it included taking upward of four capsules a day (for probiotics alone!).

So when mindbodygreen launched advanced probiotic+ with bloat support a few years ago, I was stoked to see it included all of the probiotic strains that I was bending over backward to get. Now, I could finally simplify my routine.

A research-backed solution to address bloat

I've struggled with bloating for ages. I tend to feel overly full after meals (no matter what foods or how much I eat). I started to go on walks after dinner to help promote digestion, but I wanted to do something more.

The main reason advanced probiotic+ with bloat support was so appealing was the inclusion of three specific strains that have all been clinically studied to address and alleviate bloat. In particular:

Now my daily routine is simplified

At first, I truly didn't need much convincing to give advanced probiotic+ with bloat support a go (I honestly feel like it was formulated for me).

But I've stuck with it because I've noticed a difference in my bloating within about two months of starting it.

And quite frankly, it's so convenient. The probiotic is shelf-stable (no refrigeration required), and I have it set for monthly delivery. So taking it daily is an ingrained habit at this point. I've even recommended probiotic+ to loved ones to add to their regimen too.

I know that I'm likely more particular than most when it comes to choosing a probiotic. But I hope that you will be too. The right probiotic strains can have such a positive impact on your gut health and overall well-being, while taking random, unidentified strains (from many commercial brands) won't be effective and could even be harmful.

The takeaway

This unique probiotic formula has been tested for precision, potency, and purity, and each strain included has been clinically studied—all so you can trust that it's actually working.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.