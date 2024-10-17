To use a gua sha comb, place it at the front of the hairline and comb backward. Typically, gua shas should be held almost flat to the head, with a 15-degree angle upward to create pressure. Like other massage methods, it's best to use your gua sha comb with a scalp serum or oil to avoid dragging on dry skin. Not sure where to find one? Shop our top pick: the Lanshin Jade Scalp Stimulator. Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac., MSTCM, acupuncturist, TCM practitioner, and founder of the brand, even has a helpful video with step-by-step instructions, if you'd like a visual.