First, let's go over how these products are similar: Unless they are explicitly marketed as containing high levels of THC, neither of them should be psychoactive. By law, the industrial hemp plants that CBD isolate oil and full-spectrum hemp oil are derived from can't contain any more than 0.3% THC. (However, these products can also be extracted from marijuana plants, which can contain more than 0.3% THC, making them psychoactive and therefore more tightly regulated.) Hemp-derived oils are totally legal to buy in all 50 states and found in grocery stores and cafés instead of dispensaries. That's because taking them won't make you feel high.

Instead, both CBD and full-spectrum hemp oil (not to be confused with hempseed oil) are taken for their relaxing benefits.* They're often consumed as capsules, oils, or edibles before bed or during a stressful workday in order to promote a sense of ease and chill—again, without any psychoactive effects.* When you take either of them, you'll still feel completely in control of your body and mind, but you might not be as phased by things that used to stress you out.* Some people also use them in topical form for pain management and relief from aching muscles and joints.*

The main difference between a CBD-isolate product and a full-spectrum hemp product lies in their cannabinoid count. Cannabi-what? Cannabinoids are the plant compounds that give these products their chill factor. A CBD isolate product contains only one type of cannabinoid: CBD, or cannabidiol, which is the most extensively studied and popular of all the cannabinoids. All the other natural plant compounds have been filtered out.