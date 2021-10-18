If you crave dessert, Ramallo is all for it. She recommends indulging in a few squares of dark chocolate, a scoop (or two) of ice cream, a brownie, a cookie, or whatever you’re hankering for, really.

"Of course, sugar can make PCOS worse,” she once told mbg, “but there are methods to lower the blood sugar spike.” Namely, pairing your sweet treat with protein, fat, and fiber, as they will reduce the speed at which the body can absorb sugar. So...chocolate with a touch of nut butter?