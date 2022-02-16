3 Diet Tweaks An MD Swears By To Enhance Your Metabolism

There are more than a few markers to help gauge your own metabolic health status, like blood sugar levels, blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and more. One that hasn’t received a ton of attention in the healthcare space is uric acid—but according to board-certified neurologist David Perlmutter, author of Drop Acid, it might just be the most important (and sneakiest) marker of all.

Uric acid is a waste product found in the blood, created when the body breaks down fructose and chemicals called purines. High levels of uric acid are commonly associated with joint tenderness and pain, but Perlmutter says high levels can impact your metabolic health at large. “Uric acid is a powerful mediator of metabolic mayhem,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Essentially, it tells the body to prepare for food and water scarcity—a fundamentally important survival mechanism, but not so good when it happens consistently.

So to promote metabolic health, uric acid plays a crucial role. Here, Perlmutter shares his tips to balance your uric acid levels and, as a result, enhance your metabolism.