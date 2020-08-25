The 90-Day Diet That Drastically Improved My Sleep, Energy & Anxiety

It's usually easier to give advice than to take it. But over the last year, I've made an increased effort to incorporate into my own life the health advice I give my patients. After all, life and work stress can get to the best of us.

That's why, when I started showing symptoms of fatigue, trouble sleeping, and other symptoms of adrenal problems, I wanted to find out if adrenal fatigue was to blame. So I ran an adrenal fatigue lab that I've run on countless of patients over the years, but never on myself.

Turns out it was adrenal fatigue, as I expected, and I realized I needed to start dealing with my brain-adrenal stress issues. Because I saw great success with my 60-day reset diet to find out what food intolerances I had, I wanted to then use diet to work on my adrenal fatigue and support my MTHFR methylation gene changes.

So I embarked on a three-month diet to rehab my hormones. Why 90 days? It takes time to recover from hormonal problems. It's not a magic cure-all number, but I knew 90 days was the minimum amount of time I would need.

While my particular hormonal issue was adrenal fatigue, I'd also recommend this plan to anyone dealing with common hormone problems, including thyroid issues, sex hormone imbalances (such as low testosterone), and leptin and insulin resistance.

You might have hormonal problems if you're experiencing some of the following issues: