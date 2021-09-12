How often do you wake up Sunday morning thinking about the work week ahead of you? What level of anxiety and stress do you feel about your to-do list on the weekends? Not many people dub Sunday their favorite day of the week—but what is it that makes this day so challenging? Simple: our culture places a tremendous value on productivity and does not place as much value on rest.

You may be having brunch with friends, but your thoughts are with your team, your projects, or the meal prepping that needs to get done. Instead of dealing with the Sunday Scaries though, you can be intentional about how you spend your day, and set up your week for both happiness and success.

Before you take active steps to make your Sunday more enjoyable, first you need to reframe Sundays in your mind as a great day! Be optimistic that you can make this day of the week one of your favorites. Your happiness and well-being will significantly increase by single-tasking and informal mindfulness. As you move through the day, use your five senses and breath to connect to each activity that you are doing.

When you notice your mind wandering—to work, to responsibilities, etc.—bring your attention back to yourself and the moment. You deserve time off and rest. Take it, and enjoy it.

Once you work on that, you'll be able to master the other four steps.