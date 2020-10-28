mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
A Derm Reveals 3 Underrated Ways To Get Glowing Skin, Not A Serum In Sight

A Derm Reveals 3 Underrated Ways To Get Glowing Skin, Not A Serum In Sight

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Keira Barr

Image by mbg creative / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 28, 2020 — 9:24 AM

Here at mindbodygreen, we like to look at skin care with a holistic point of view—slathering on products certainly has a time and place, but skin care doesn’t only run skin-deep. After all, skin health touches so many other aspects of well-being—anxiety, gut health, even immunity. That said, maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle is just as important for your skin as investing in a really good moisturizer.  

It’s a notion board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., can certainly get behind. As she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, there’s a host of factors that can affect your glow, not all of them sequestered to the bathroom sink. Below, Barr explains three simple ways to upgrade your skin care routine—and you’ll see there’s not a product in sight. 

1. Breathe. 

Rather, breathe intentionally. We’ve discussed at length how your breath affects stress and anxiety—but it’s for those exact reasons Barr loves breathwork for skin care. “Your skin can reflect what you’re seeing on the inside, and what you’re feeling can be reflected on your skin,” she says. In other words, your stress can manifest on your skin. You likely know this—stress acne, and all—but Barr urges us to understand that the same practices that calm racing thoughts can also calm inflamed skin. 

In fact, “aside from being derived from the same embryonic tissue, the skin and brain are intimately connected,” says Barr. “The skin has the exact same machinery to produce stress hormones, just like the brain.” It only makes sense that stimulating the vagus nerve comes with skin-healthy benefits as well. 

It doesn’t even have to be a formal sit-down practice: “Incorporate it into your skin routine,” Barr says. “When washing face or applying serums, close your eyes and take deep breaths. It’s a simple reset for your nervous system.” 

Advertisement

2. Get moving. 

The post-workout glow is very much real. According to Barr, many of the visible signs of aging (i.e., fine lines, discoloration, uneven texture, et al), are a result of higher mitochondrial oxidative stress. In comes movement: “One benefit of exercise is regulating the skin’s mitochondrial function,” she explains. “A study in 2015 showed there were chemical messengers produced by exercise, specifically IL-15, that stimulated mitochondrial function and improved the skin health tissue. In just three months, because of this boost in the energy powerhouses of cells, there was a reduction in wrinkles.” 

In terms of which workouts to focus on? Well, just getting up and moving is a win in Barr’s book. However, she does cite a study on yoga’s impact on the skin specifically (it also has significant effects on the stress response, which relates to our point above). “When there’s excess sugar, it creates this process called glycation,” Barr notes. “Advanced glycation end (AGE) products bind to collagen and make it more stiff and inelastic, and that shows up as wrinkles and fine lines.” Yoga, it turns out, was found to reduce that glycation process. 

Of course, much more research is necessary before we can make a clear connection (although, Barr reveals, “I’d love to write a prescription for yoga”), but consider it a sign to get moving in any way you can. Any movement is better than none, says Barr.

3. Eat skin-healthy foods. 

According to Barr, “It’s not just about what you put on your skin—it’s what you put in your body.” Food can affect everything from your mood, to your immunity, to your stress and anxiety—it’s no wonder the right snacks can also help you achieve a coveted glow. 

In terms of which foods to toss into your grocery cart, Barr suggests three nonnegotiables: You’ll want foods that are high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and low in sugar. Let’s start with that first category: “Because we are exposed to environmental stressors, you should fill your cart with foods that are rich in antioxidants,” says Barr. Think fruits and veggies with vitamin C and E (“big antioxidants for skin health,” Barr notes), like tomatoes, dark leafy greens, sweet potato, and butternut squash (which is chock-full of vitamin E and perfect for autumn!). 

In terms of anti-inflammatory, low-sugar finds, Barr is a big fan of wild-caught salmon—also for their omega-3s—and sardines. Finally, she’s partial to nuts for skin health—specifically, brazil nuts and almonds. Brazil nuts contain selenium, and “We know selenium is important for thyroid and skin repair,” Barr says, (specifically, the mineral can help regulate thyroid function). “And thyroid plays a significant role in metabolism and skin health.” Almonds, on the other hand, have their fair share of fatty acids and antioxidants, and one small study found that eating almonds on the daily reduced the severity of wrinkles in postmenopausal women. It’ll likely be a long while before almonds become the snack for healthy aging, but it does highlight the power of food for skin health.  

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Skin care isn’t just about applying the right products—while topicals are important, other lifestyle factors weigh in as well. Namely, your stress levels, movement habits, and the foods on your plate all have a significant impact on your skin. Prioritize them all, and you'll be glowing inside and out.

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Burt's Bees! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!

Shop Burt's Bees Sensitive Skin Care:

<p>Facial Cleanser</p>

Facial Cleanser

<p>Daily Moisturizing Cream</p>

Daily Moisturizing Cream

<p>Night Cream</p>

Night Cream

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

In Your 40s & 50s? A Derm Says Add This To Your Skin Care Routine

Alexandra Engler
In Your 40s & 50s? A Derm Says Add This To Your Skin Care Routine
Home

9 Ways To Use Vinegar On Laundry (Zero Of Which Will Make Your Clothes Smell)

Emma Loewe
9 Ways To Use Vinegar On Laundry (Zero Of Which Will Make Your Clothes Smell)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Functional Food

I'm A Functional Medicine Expert & These Are The Teas I Drink Daily

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
I'm A Functional Medicine Expert & These Are The Teas I Drink Daily
Spirituality

The Line Of Your Zodiac Chart That Can Forecast Your Ideal Career

Sarah Regan
The Line Of Your Zodiac Chart That Can Forecast Your Ideal Career
Social Good

Long Voting Lines? Try These 7 Expert-Backed Tips For Your Body & Mind

Eliza Sullivan
Long Voting Lines? Try These 7 Expert-Backed Tips For Your Body & Mind
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

What To Eat With Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Efficacy, From A Neuroscientist

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
What To Eat With Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Efficacy, From A Neuroscientist
Spirituality

A Once-A-Decade Blue Moon Will Make This Halloween Extra Spooky

Sarah Regan
A Once-A-Decade Blue Moon Will Make This Halloween Extra Spooky
Integrative Health

A Functional MD On Why Foot Care Is The Cornerstone Of Healthy Aging

Jamie Schneider
A Functional MD On Why Foot Care Is The Cornerstone Of Healthy Aging
Personal Growth

What Your Feelings Are Trying To Tell You, From A Psychologist

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
What Your Feelings Are Trying To Tell You, From A Psychologist
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & Here's How I Finally Got The Long Hair Of My Dreams

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & Here's How I Finally Got The Long Hair Of My Dreams
Love

Why So Many People Are Interested In Ethical Non-Monogamy These Days

Kelly Gonsalves
Why So Many People Are Interested In Ethical Non-Monogamy These Days
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/derm-approved-ways-to-get-glowing-skin-not-serum-in-sight

Your article and new folder have been saved!