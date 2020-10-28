A Derm Reveals 3 Underrated Ways To Get Glowing Skin, Not A Serum In Sight

According to Barr, “It’s not just about what you put on your skin—it’s what you put in your body.” Food can affect everything from your mood, to your immunity, to your stress and anxiety—it’s no wonder the right snacks can also help you achieve a coveted glow.

In terms of which foods to toss into your grocery cart, Barr suggests three nonnegotiables: You’ll want foods that are high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and low in sugar. Let’s start with that first category: “Because we are exposed to environmental stressors, you should fill your cart with foods that are rich in antioxidants,” says Barr. Think fruits and veggies with vitamin C and E (“big antioxidants for skin health,” Barr notes), like tomatoes, dark leafy greens, sweet potato, and butternut squash (which is chock-full of vitamin E and perfect for autumn!).

In terms of anti-inflammatory, low-sugar finds, Barr is a big fan of wild-caught salmon—also for their omega-3s—and sardines. Finally, she’s partial to nuts for skin health—specifically, brazil nuts and almonds. Brazil nuts contain selenium, and “We know selenium is important for thyroid and skin repair,” Barr says, (specifically, the mineral can help regulate thyroid function). “And thyroid plays a significant role in metabolism and skin health.” Almonds, on the other hand, have their fair share of fatty acids and antioxidants, and one small study found that eating almonds on the daily reduced the severity of wrinkles in postmenopausal women. It’ll likely be a long while before almonds become the snack for healthy aging, but it does highlight the power of food for skin health.