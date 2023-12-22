Advertisement
Think You're Demisexual? Here's What It Means + A Quick Quiz To Find Out
If you've never quite understood hookup culture, one-night stands, or even celebrity crushes, you might be left wondering why you experience attraction differently than other people you know.
Have no fear; Nothing is wrong with you! It's possible you might just be demisexual, and that is a-OK. Here's a quick quiz to find out for sure, plus what to do with your results once you find out.
Am I Demisexual test
What does it mean to be demisexual?
Demisexual is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as, "Experiencing sexual feelings and attraction only after developing a close emotional relationship and not on the basis of first impressions, physical characteristics, etc."
In other words, it's unlikely that demisexual folks would experience sexual attraction for a stranger, for instance, or have a desire for sex with someone before really getting to know them.
The prefix demi actually means "half," which in this case refers to a person whose experience with attraction lands somewhere between asexuality and allosexuality (AKA, no experience of sexual attraction versus the experience of sexual attraction, respectively).
But don't let the "half" label make you feel any less than whole if you happen to be demisexual. There's nothing wrong with not wanting to bed every attractive person you see, and if you only desire sex or feel aroused by people you have a strong emotional connection to, that is perfectly fine.
So you're demisexual—now what?
If you took the quiz and found out you are likely demisexual, congratulations on taking a step to discover more about yourself and your sexuality. And for what it's worth, according to certified clinical sexologist, Megwyn White, being demisexual doesn't mean you can't also identify with other sexualities, like homosexuality or bisexuality.
Further, she says, what really matters is that you stay true to yourself and communicate your boundaries with the people you find yourself dating.
"You absolutely should not feel obligated or pressured to engage in a sexual experience that you are not comfortable with," White says, adding, "Remember to do what you feel works best for you. With that being said, don't be afraid to try new things in the bedroom with yourself or a partner, if you're up for it. Make sure to set boundaries with your partner and also yourself."
You may not feel the need to officially label yourself as demisexual, however, the label itself and the language around demisexuality may help "give you more confidence in creating boundaries and expectations in your relationships that feel loving and supportive to you," White notes.
FAQs:
How do I know if I am demisexual?
Some signs you might be demi sexual include only experiencing sexual attraction with people you feel emotionally close to, not desiring hookups or one-night stands, and taking a relatively longer time than most to desire sex with another person.
What is the criteria for demisexual?
The criteria for being demisexual is experiencing sexual feelings and attraction only after developing a close emotional relationship and not on the basis of first impressions, physical characteristics, etc.
Are demisexuals straight?
Demisexuals can identify with other sexualities such as straight, gay, or bi, because demisexual refers to someone who experiences sexual feelings and attraction only after developing a close emotional relationship.
The takeaway
There are so many factors to a healthy sex life, and those factors look different for everyone. Some may require no emotional connection at all to experience sexual attraction, while for demisexuals, it's essential. Wherever you land, there's no right or wrong way to experience attraction.
