Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Medical Diagnosis

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
August 23, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
woman at a coffee shop on her laptop
Image by Marija Savic / Stocksy
August 23, 2025

In a world where memory lapses and cognitive slips can be dismissed as "just getting older," recognizing the early signs of dementia can be the key to unlocking crucial avenues of care and support.

Unfortunately, however, early signs of dementia can be elusive—especially in sporadic dementia changes.

You see, changes in brain structure and neuroimaging can be detectable 10 to 25 years before symptom onset of genetic dementia patients (i.e., those with a gene mutation linked to dementia risk). 

Sporadic dementia cases aren't as easy to assess, but a 2022 Alzheimer's & Dementia review outlines eight early signs of dementia that can become apparent up to nine years before a medical diagnosis.

Here, the pivotal signs and signals that could signify the onset of dementia.

5 pre-diagnostic signs of dementia

In the review, researchers analyzed data from the U.K. Biobank cohort study, which follows more than 500,000 individuals of the general population between the ages of 40 and 69, to look for early manifestations of neurodegenerative diseases—including Alzheimer's disease, frontotemporal dementia, and Lewy body dementia (aka dementia with Lewy bodies). 

They found several early signs of changes common in these three types of dementia. It's worth noting that these pre-diagnostic signs were strongest in Alzheimer's patients but were detected in frontotemporal and Lewy body dementia patients as well. 

Catching these signs can initiate early intervention in sporadic dementia cases, helping to slow the progression of these debilitating diseases. Below are some of the changes they observed.

1.

Fluid intelligence

The ability to solve problems in a creative way using logic and reason worsens (e.g., completing puzzles, solving a murder mystery, finding another way home when your regular route is blocked).

2.

Reaction time

Response to a stimulant slows down (e.g., reacting to oncoming traffic, burning food, or an incoming phone call).

3.

Numeric memory

The ability to use working memory to hold and calculate numbers worsens (e.g., ingredient measurements, simple math equations).

4.

Prospective memory

The ability to recall information or planned actions worsens (e.g., forgetting where you left your keys, doctor appointments, or a recent event).

5.

Visual memory

The ability to recall visual information worsens (e.g., a familiar face like your neighbor's or place like your local grocery store).

How to promote cognitive longevity

No matter your age, genetics, or baseline cognitive health, there are many lifestyle habits you can incorporate into your everyday routine to help promote brain longevity. 

Do:

RELATED READ: The 16 Best Memory Supplements Of 2025

Don't:

  • Smoke cigarettes
  • Overindulge in alcoholic beverages

The takeaway

When you know what to look for, you can spot early signs of dementia almost a decade before a medical diagnosis.

If you think you or your loved one may be experiencing significant cognitive changes (and want to see if they're considered a "normal" and healthy part of aging or cause for concern), check out these 12 additional signs of cognitive decline.