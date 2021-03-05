Yes, Even Deepak Chopra Wears A Wellness Tracker — Here's Why

"Bring your awareness to any sensation you have in your body. Be aware of the sensation. Now, take your awareness outside the sensation, and into the rest of the body," I could hear the soothing voice of Deepak Chopra, M.D., FACP guiding my mind away from scattered, and towards serene.

I was lucky enough to attend a virtual meditation session with the mbg collective member and spiritual icon himself, in celebration of his new Mindful Method offerings (a series of guided mindfulness practices) on Fitbit Premium. I inhaled, exhaled, and visualized my way to calm with every one of his comforting words. However, in the moments when my mind wandered (which, Chopra reassured, is a perfectly natural part of meditation), I couldn't help but wonder how this mindfulness expert stays present while wearing a fitness watch all day long.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of accessible health and fitness micro-metrics on my wrist—in fact, we highlighted this phenomena as part of mbg's 2021 wellness trends. Still, with so many notifications and insights that boil your well-being into a series of numbers and scores, I was curious how someone as in-tune with himself as Chopra embraces this information, without losing sight of mindfulness.

To get some answers, Chopra shared with me exactly how he uses metrics from his wearable (which he does, in fact, sport daily) to find an even deeper connection to his body and mind.