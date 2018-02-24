The 4 Spiritual Intentions Deepak Chopra Lives By

The last step is lightness of being, which is really living with no resistance, no anticipation, no regrets, just this moment. It's alive. That's the highest experience you can have because with that lightness of being comes what people call flow, peak experiences, transcendence...a surrender to mystery. After all, it's all a mystery. There's no explanation for our existence or awareness of existence. There's no explanation for you and me being here right now because there's no explanation for the Universe. There's no within; there's no without. There's just you as being. The rest is a story.

By this logic, I define success first as the progressive realization of worthy goals—goals that will bring happiness and joy to you and others. Second, it's the ability to love and find compassion. Third, it's to discover who you really are. Most people can't answer the simple question, "Who am I?" They give you their name, which is another construct. Anybody can name you anything. But if you want more purpose, fulfillment, and optimal health, you need to live by these principles and tune into yourself on a deeper level.

