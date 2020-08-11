You can think of the Death card as symbolizing a more metaphorical death, according to author, tarot reader, and founder of Witchy Wellness, Leah Vanderveldt. "This is a card of big changes, transformation, and yes, endings," she says. "It's a big piece in the process of personal evolution, in which we release old patterns. It's a shedding of the skin (aka your ego), to grow into a new version of yourself."

Death represents the shedding required to continue progressing along one's path, Vanderveldt notes. "There's a feeling of grief present, along with a fear of the unknown that's difficult to make peace with in the moment, but if you can stick it out, there's a new beginning on the other side."

Other cards in the tarot deck carry a similar message, Vanderveldt adds, explaining that the 10 of Swords is like a mini Death card: "This card says: It's time to do it differently. Once you decide to let go of a damaging negative thought loop, you can begin a new path."

Additionally, the cards on either side of Death, The Hanged Man (XII) and Temperance (XIV), are also part of the "death journey," in which we prepare for an ending by surrendering and releasing fears of judgment (the Hanged Man), and then go through a rebirth by transmuting our past pain (Temperance).