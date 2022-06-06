Aikman is a huge fan of a pegan diet, an eating plan coined by mbg collective member Mark Hyman, M.D. We have a full guide to the pegan diet, if you’re interested, but here’s the gist: It’s a plant-heavy diet that doesn’t totally write off animal products; think of vegetables taking center stage, with meat as a side dish. It’s a combination of a paleo and vegan diet—hence the term, pegan. “I tried a vegan diet briefly, but I've always found that my body responded favorably to [animal protein] over the years,” Aikman says. “So this diet really hits the sweet spot for me.”

He typically eats meat once a day—usually pasture-raised chicken, grass-fed beef, or wild-caught fish—for lunch and dinner. “I do intermittent fasting, so I have a big lunch at noon and eat dinner at 5 p.m.,” he notes, and that usually fills him up for the day. “It's pretty surprising that for someone my size, I don't feel deprived,” he notes. If he is feeling hungry before bed, he’ll nosh on some organic granola—we certainly approve, since magnesium-rich nuts and seeds can help set you up for a great night’s sleep.

That doesn’t mean he can't enjoy a drink every now and then—Aikman believes alcohol can be part of a healthy lifestyle. “I believe balance is important,” he says. “I think beer brings people together; beer is great to celebrate life's victories.” Plus, you don’t have to sacrifice your nutrition principles to enjoy a refreshing glass of beer—Aikman’s product, EIGHT, is made with 100% organic grains, no adjuncts or fillers, and the flavor is unbeatable.