Advertisement
Credo's Annual Friends & Family Sale Is Live (& You Don't Want To Miss These Deals)
Clean beauty lovers know Credo is the place to go for high-quality ingredients, ethical sourcing, and sustainability. The independent retailer’s only downside is that it rarely has sales—but the annual sitewide markdown has just entered the chat.
Right now, you can save 20% off all our favorite brands on Credo. In other words: There’s never been a better time to stock up on natural sunscreens, clean self-tanners, and all your clean beauty necessities.
Your biggest task? Deciding which of the 2,000+ items belong in your cart. I personally am using this as an excuse to finally try our former beauty editor Hannah Frye's favorite dewy complexion drops from Westman Atelier, this luxurious moisturizer I recently stole from my 64-year-old mom, and this hydrating anti-aging serum from Brooke Shields-approved brand True Botanicals.
Keep reading for our top picks from Credo's Annual Friends & Family Sale.
Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops
Like we said, mindbodygreen beauty editor Hannah Frye is a huge fan of these Westman Atelier complexion drops. The lightweight formula offers light to medium coverage, with a glow that even your coworkers will notice over Zoom. (Trust us, we've legitimately asked her specifically for the details on her makeup routine).
We love that the drops are hydrating with a radiant finish that screams fresh-faced. Available in 20 shades, these best-selling drops are one deal you will not want to miss. Plus, you score a free mini blush stick when you also purchase the brand's pressed powder.
Alpyn Beauty Super Peptide & Ghostberry Barrier Repair Cream
This barrier repair cream is another mindbodygreen favorite; our senior beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, says this is the safety blanket her skin craves when it's angry and irritated. The fragrance-free cream contains ceramides and peptides, which are well-known for strengthening the skin barrier, filling in fine lines, and yielding a firmer, plumper complexion. Plus, it boasts the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance,
A little bit of the $62 cream goes a long way—and if you want to stock your cart to take full advantage of the 20% discount, I highly recommend the brand's PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer, which I recently stole from my 64-year-old mom (who swears by the ultra-hydrating formula).
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Tower 28 is an up-and-coming brand in the clean beauty space that even experts have their eye on. Esthetician Sofie Pavitt previously told mindbodygreen, "Tower 28 is another brand that I'm always really inspired by. I think the Rescue Spray is really cool; we actually use it in our studio. We also recommend it to people who might feel tight, irritated, or rashy. It's really awesome hypochlorous acid, which is great at calming down irritation."
The soothing and purifying lightweight mist is always selling out—and I’d personally purchase it at full price—so this is one markdown you won’t want to sleep on. While you’re at it: Be sure to add my ride-or-die Tower 28 lengthening mascara and Olivia Rodrigo's go-to Lip Jelly to your cart.
True Botanicals Chebula Active Immunity Serum
Our beauty director, Alexandra Engler, previously named the True Botanicals Chebula Active Immunity Serum one of the best natural antioxidant serums, and it’s been recommended by multiple trusted experts.
Thanks to its high-quality ingredients and impressive results, Engler says this pillowy serum quickly skyrocketed to one of her favorites of all time, adding that it improves signs of aging, calms redness, and smooths fine lines.
Celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno also uses this serum on her clients. “I actually like it as a primer for makeup because it has a nice grippy grubbiness to it, but basically, it's one of the highest antioxidant serums that you can use,” she previously told mindbodygreen. “Chebula is just inherently a high antioxidant botanical."
Fun fact: Brooke Shields is also a True Botanicals fan.
Indie Lee Cleansing Balm
Indie Lee is a standout in the clean beauty realm—and for good reason. Our team could gush for hours about our favorite products from the brand (all of which are included in this sale), but my personal favorite is this cleansing balm.
When activated with water, the clear gel balm quickly transforms into a milky cleanser that leaves my sensitive skin feeling so clean and refreshed. While other cleaners leave makeup residue behind, this gentle formula washes away all signs of it (yup, even my waterproof mascara).
Plus, the vitamin C-rich formula helps minimize the signs of aging and leaves behind a healthy glow.
Other Indie Lee picks: the Restorative Eye Cream, the Co Q10 Toner, and the Limitless Mascara used by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Cavalleri.
The takeaway
We spent hours parsing through Credo's Annual Friends & Family Sale, and let me tell you: It wasn't easy to narrow our selections down to just five. This rare markdown is a gold mine for clean beauty favorites—and it's not one you want to miss. Shop our picks above, plus save up to 20% off other top brands including Nécessaire, Gen See, OSEA, and more.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel