When you take at the ingredient list for this pretty pink bottle, you’ll find a plethora of nourishing botanical oils, like squalane, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, and more.

This product is ideal for those with dry skin, aging skin, or anyone who wants a super dewy finish. If you prefer a matte look in some areas, dab some finishing powder on top.

I'm always looking out for the folks prone to breakouts, so I will note that this formula does contain a few potentially pore-clogging ingredients like soybean oil (great for aging skin, not the best for acne) and Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate (a plant-based emollient). I have fairly acne-prone skin, and the tint hasn't broken me out—but proceed with some caution if you know you're highly sensitive.

As you can see on the image below, the bottle is super chic, travel-friendly, and the finish is literally skin-like. I promise I only applied a dime-size amount of the product to my hand. The coverage is that good!