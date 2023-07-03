Beauty Editor Review: Westman Atelier's Complexion Drops
A part of my job is testing beauty products to report back on things like performance, how they impact your skin’s overall health, cost-effectiveness, and so on. To be frank, it’s rare to find a beauty product, especially a makeup product that truly checks every box—however, the Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops are one in a million.
And the best part? They're currently 20% off right now in Credo's first-ever Summer Sale. Let's just say, this is one markdown you won't want to miss.
Advertisement
Why I’m obsessed with the Westman Atelier Complexion Drops
To give you some perspective on my taste in complexion products, here’s what I normally look for: I don’t want my foundation too heavy, I don’t want my tinted moisturizer to clump up, and I definitely want my skin tint to do something to even out my skin tone. But I don’t want to look like I have any makeup on—I’m picky, I know.
With that in mind, let me introduce you to the holy grail product I’ve used every single day for the last seven months: Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops.
Below, a few reasons I cannot put this bottle down:
- It looks like my skin, but better
- It never breaks me out
- I only use a tiny bit because it’s super spreadable
- I can create more coverage by adding another fine layer if needed
- It won’t streak
- It doubles as skin care
- I can wear it alone or with a full face of makeup
- It adds the dewy glow I need
Advertisement
Now I understand this product is a bit more expensive—it retails for $68 (but is on sale for $54, shoutout Credo Beauty). But rest assured, it’s so worth it.
I wouldn’t have recommended this product to countless friends and family if it wasn’t. Not only is it single handedly the best complexion product I’ve ever used (no, I’m not exaggerating here), but it also lasts so long. I’ve had the same bottle for seven months, and there’s still product left even though I use it every single day.
What’s inside
When you take at the ingredient list for this pretty pink bottle, you’ll find a plethora of nourishing botanical oils, like squalane, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, and more.
This product is ideal for those with dry skin, aging skin, or anyone who wants a super dewy finish. If you prefer a matte look in some areas, dab some finishing powder on top.
I'm always looking out for the folks prone to breakouts, so I will note that this formula does contain a few potentially pore-clogging ingredients like soybean oil (great for aging skin, not the best for acne) and Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate (a plant-based emollient). I have fairly acne-prone skin, and the tint hasn't broken me out—but proceed with some caution if you know you're highly sensitive.
As you can see on the image below, the bottle is super chic, travel-friendly, and the finish is literally skin-like. I promise I only applied a dime-size amount of the product to my hand. The coverage is that good!
Advertisement
This nutrient-dense formula also provides deep hydration, tons of antioxidants, and a radiant, second-skin glow that celebrity makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, Gucci Westman is known for.
When I was at the launch event last year learning about the Vital Skincare Complexion Drops, Westman told me that it took her and her team of experts years to make a formula that achieved top performance while still providing the skin with nutrients.
After using this for almost a year, I can tell that no shortage of effort, expertise, and passion went into making this product—and now it’s finally on sale. I’m telling you, this is a run-don’t-walk type of situation.
The takeaway
After using the Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops for almost a year every single day, I can tell you this is one makeup product that is truly unique and way worth the price tag—especially now that it’s 20% off. Head over to Credo to add this no-makeup makeup staple to your routine—and may score a few more of our favorite Credo beauty deals.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.