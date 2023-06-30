If you're a clean beauty fan, then you're likely well-acquainted with Credo. The independent retailer only sells clean beauty products and requires every brand that it carries to meet rigorous standards for ingredients, ethics, sourcing, and sustainability. The only thing we don't love? The retailer only has one sitewide sale every year—and it doesn't happen until the fall.

While we'll happily pay full price for formulas that we love (and trust), we can't deny the allure of a good discount. Luckily, Credo gets the appeal of saving big, especially when it's time to stock up on naural sunscreens and clean self-tanners for summer. That's why the brand launched its first every Summer Sale with 20% off sitewide.

This unprecedented event gives you a chance to score all your favorite clean beauty brands—like Westman Atelier, True Botanicals, RMS, and Tata Harper—for less. And yes, it even includes mindbodygreen editor favorites, like beauty editor Hannah Frye's favorite dewy complexion drops from Westman Atelier. (Seriously, the glow is unbeatable!)

The surprise sale covers extends to the entire site, which means you can snag skin care, hair care, fragrance, and of course, makeup at a discount. The only catch is that the sale only runs through July 4, which means you'll need to start adding things to your cart ASAP.

With more than 2,000 products to sort through, it can be hard to decide which items belong in cart. We did the legwork for you by selecting five of our favorite finds on Credo. But hurry—these fan-favorites fly off the shelves even at full price, so they're bound to go quickly.