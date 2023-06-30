Credo Just Marked Down Every Clean Beauty Item On The Site (& You Don't Want To Miss These 5)
If you're a clean beauty fan, then you're likely well-acquainted with Credo. The independent retailer only sells clean beauty products and requires every brand that it carries to meet rigorous standards for ingredients, ethics, sourcing, and sustainability. The only thing we don't love? The retailer only has one sitewide sale every year—and it doesn't happen until the fall.
While we'll happily pay full price for formulas that we love (and trust), we can't deny the allure of a good discount. Luckily, Credo gets the appeal of saving big, especially when it's time to stock up on naural sunscreens and clean self-tanners for summer. That's why the brand launched its first every Summer Sale with 20% off sitewide.
This unprecedented event gives you a chance to score all your favorite clean beauty brands—like Westman Atelier, True Botanicals, RMS, and Tata Harper—for less. And yes, it even includes mindbodygreen editor favorites, like beauty editor Hannah Frye's favorite dewy complexion drops from Westman Atelier. (Seriously, the glow is unbeatable!)
The surprise sale covers extends to the entire site, which means you can snag skin care, hair care, fragrance, and of course, makeup at a discount. The only catch is that the sale only runs through July 4, which means you'll need to start adding things to your cart ASAP.
With more than 2,000 products to sort through, it can be hard to decide which items belong in cart. We did the legwork for you by selecting five of our favorite finds on Credo. But hurry—these fan-favorites fly off the shelves even at full price, so they're bound to go quickly.
A few favorites from Credo's Summer Sale
Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops
Price
- $55 (was $68)
Like we said, beauty editor Hannah Frye is a huge fan of these Westman Atelier complexion drops. The lightweight formula offers light to medium coverage with a glow that even your coworkers will notice over Zoom. (Trust us, we've legitimately asked her specifically for the details on her makeup routine).
We love that the drops are hydrating with a radiant finish that screams fresh-faced. Available in 20 shades, these best-selling drops are one deal you will not want to miss. Plus, you score a free mini blush stick when you also purchase the brand's pressed powder.
Alpyn Beauty Pore Perfecting Liquid with 2% BHA + Borage
Sale
- $32 (was $39)
Another best-seller, this Alpyn Beauty toner doubles as an exfoliator with 2% salicylic acid. This addition helps dissolve excess oil and dead skin cells, revealing healthier, more radiant skin that rivals a post-facial glow. Despite these exfoliating properties, this natural formula still feels quite gentle on the skin.
Of course, you never want to strip the skin without replenishing it—so the toner also has anti-inflammatory borage extract and hydrating tremella mushroom for added hydration.
As beauty editor Jamie Schneidder previously wrote, “It really is one of the most gentle leave-on treatments I’ve used—not even a tingle. But my skin definitely looks brighter and more even-toned the next morning, so I can tell it’s working.”
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
Sale
- $55 (was $68)
Tata Harper is one of the defining names in the clean beauty space. She’s been creating high-quality, luxury skin care products for over 15 years, with all-natural ingredients that we’d gladly pay full price for—but that doesn’t mean we won’t take full advantage of these markdowns.
This natural BHA and enzyme powered mask is good for all skin types, but especially for dry and combination ones. It can be used up to three times a week on a clean face for 20 to 30 minutes, or as an overnight spot treatment for blemishes. What to expect: A visibly brighter complexion, a reduced appearance of pores, and a more even skin texture.
Reviewers are calling this a must-have in any beauty routine, raving that the glow is fully worth the hype. Based on how many people plan to repurchase it, you’re not going to want to sleep on this sale. Oh, and a little bit goes a long way.
Exa High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector
Sale
- $22 (was $28)
These easy-to-blend color correctors can be used to even the skin tone, brighten under-eye circles, or neutralize dark spots and hyperpigmentation. (Pro tip: Makeup artist Alexandra Compton even uses it as a blush to achieve the coveted “clean girl” look.)
The natural formula contains marshmallow root, rice bran, and licorice to brighten your skin, with amino acids and antioxidants added for hydration. There’s a shade for every intention and skin tone—and shoppers love that it doesn’t crack or crease under foundation. Warning: You’ll be a color corrector convert after trying this (so you might as well get it on sale). Seriously, the green shade is like a secret weapon for muting redness.
Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25
Sale
- $34 (was $42)
Foundation can make or break your beauty routine. Finding an option with sufficient coverage that doesn’t feel heavy on your face—and in a shade that matches your skin tone—is a tall order. And once you narrow it down to clean beauty formulas, it can really feel like you’re lost at sea. This Kosas foundation checks all the boxes—and it even has SPF and skin-improving properties.
Good for all ages and skin types, the foundation blends seamlessly with a smooth, dewy finish. It’s made with niacinamide and caffeine to brighten; squalane, arnica, and vitamin B5 to soothe and calm the skin and balance out moisture; and peptides and hyaluronic acid for a plumping, hydrating finish.
Reviewers love the satiny (but not shiny) finish and the light-to-medium coverage this formula provides. Choose from 36 shades.
The takeaway
A sale this big doesn’t come very often; in fact, it’s Credo’s first sitewide sale outside of the annual Friends & Family markdown (which won’t come around again until this fall). Needless to say, there’s never been a better time to hop on the clean beauty bandwagon. And if you didn't find something you love, be sure to check out the rest of the brand's inventory before the sale ends on July 4.