Integrative Health

Creamer In Coffee May Not Be As Bad As You Thought, Study Finds

Hannah Frye
February 15, 2025
woman sitting in kitchen with her boyfriend, having tasty healthy breakfast, drinking coffee and smiling cheerfully
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
February 15, 2025

Don't like the taste of black coffee but think it's the only way to reap the drink's health perks? Good news: Research shows that some coffee additives aren't as harmful to health as you might think.

While loading your cup with sugar won't be ideal, adding cream or nondairy creamer doesn't seem to make much of a difference in your brew's benefits.

Adding cream to coffee doesn't necessarily discount its benefits

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that adding cream or nondairy creamer to coffee was not significantly linked to weight changes

However, researchers found that adding sugar to coffee was associated with weight gain in some individuals, so this doesn't apply to super-sweetened creamers.

Researchers looked at three large prospective cohorts for this study, analyzing data on coffee habits and concurrent weight changes. On average, drinking unsweetened caffeinated coffee was associated with a slight reduction in weight over a four-year period.

Adding 1 teaspoon of sugar to coffee daily was associated with modest weight gain (0.09 kg, or 0.19 pounds) over four years. Adding creamer or nondairy creamer to coffee made no difference in weight, nor did drinking decaffeinated coffee instead of regular.

These findings squash the idea that adding cream to coffee automatically leads to unwanted weight gain. And while researchers did find that sugary coffee increased weight gain very slightly, it did so over a four-year period.

So, enjoying the occasional sweetened beverage shouldn't undo an otherwise healthy diet and lifestyle. Just be wary of making it a habit, as a diet too high in added sugar can increase your risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, and various inflammatory diseases1.

Balancing the urge to make your morning cup of coffee just a bit healthier without overanalyzing it is important.

Try mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ for a delicious, organic, and mold-free brew (without the extra additives). If you find yourself feeling anxious over what foods you consume and which ones you skip, you may want to consult a therapist or your health care provider to manage this diet-related stress.

Tips to build a healthy cup of coffee

Coffee is packed with phytonutrients that may improve cardiovascular health2, rev up metabolism3, and even help prevent cognitive decline4. So, it's a very healthy beverage on its own—and preparing yours in the following ways can make it even more beneficial:

  • Use natural sweeteners: If you want a sweet cup of coffee, sugar isn't the only option. Reach for natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, monk fruit sugar, coconut sugar, Stevia, and vanilla extract. 
  • Check your creamer: Some store-bought coffee creamers contain more sugar than adding a teaspoon to your cup would, so check the label. If you're not sure, opt for plain milk or unsweetened dairy-free milk
  • Add supplements: If you really want to level up your daily cup, consider adding supplements like collagen peptides or protein powder. These may even produce a creamier texture as a result. 

The takeaway

People who just can't do black coffee may be happy to know that this study suggests both cream and dairy-free creamers can be perfectly healthy additions.

Added sugar may negatively affect overall health when consumed on a daily basis, so consider natural sweeteners if possible. Here, more on natural sweeteners if you're curious about the alternatives.

