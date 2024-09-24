Notably, though, there's a lot of overlap between how many therapists and counselors practice. Many licensed counselors are also trained in therapeutic methods and incorporate them into their practice, and many therapists are trained in modalities that are based in the here and now, coping with present emotions, and present and future behaviors. In general, it's far more effective to ask your potential therapist or counselor about how they practice therapy or counseling than to guess based on the title alone.