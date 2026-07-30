A Daily Handful Of This Common Snack May Be The Sleep Habit You're Missing
If you're not sleeping well and you've already tried the usual fixes, here's something worth adding to the list: almonds.
New research1 found that adults with poor sleep who ate a daily handful reported significantly better sleep quality by the end of the study, with higher efficiency, less time falling asleep, and improved overall scores.
The overnight monitoring data was more nuanced, but the way people felt about their sleep shifted clearly.
About the study
Almonds already have a solid reputation as a nutrient-dense snack. They're packed with magnesium, tryptophan, vitamin E, and even contain small amounts of melatonin.
So researchers decided to put them to the test: could eating almonds daily actually improve sleep in people who were already struggling with it?
To find out, they recruited 175 adults between 21 and 55 who all had poor sleep quality going in. Half ate 60 grams of raw almonds a day (about 50 almonds), split between a mid-morning and an evening snack.
The other half got a calorie-matched savory snack instead. Everyone was assessed at the start and end of the 20-week period using both self-reported sleep scores and overnight brain-wave monitoring (polysomnography), plus blood draws to track biomarkers like melatonin.
Almonds improved how people felt they slept
By the end of the study, people in the almond group reported meaningfully better sleep across the board: lower overall sleep quality scores (lower is better on this scale), higher sleep efficiency, and less time falling asleep.
That last measure, sleep latency or how long it takes to fall asleep after getting into bed, was only significant after adjusting for baseline values and sex, so it comes with a small asterisk.
On the objective side (the overnight brain-wave monitoring), most measures didn't shift significantly between groups.
That said, there was a trend toward less waking during the night in the almond group, and among those who improved the most on their sleep scores, nighttime waking was significantly reduced.
Melatonin levels also ended up higher in the almond group after adjustment, which tracks with almonds being a natural dietary source of melatonin.
The unadjusted difference between groups didn't quite reach significance, so it's worth holding loosely, but it does offer a plausible biological thread for why almonds might support better sleep perception.
Why the subjective data matters more than you'd think
It's easy to dismiss self-reported sleep as "just how someone feels." But sleep researchers consider perceived sleep quality a clinically meaningful outcome in its own right.
How rested you feel shapes your mood, focus, energy, and long-term health, regardless of what a sleep monitor records.
A mismatch between objective data and subjective experience is actually common, and improving how someone feels about their sleep is a recognized and legitimate goal in sleep medicine.
Why almonds, specifically
Almonds aren't just a convenient snack. Their nutrient profile maps onto several biological pathways involved in sleep regulation.
- Tryptophan: Almonds contain 209 mg of tryptophan per 100 grams, an amino acid the body uses to produce serotonin and melatonin, two compounds central to sleep-wake regulation.
- Melatonin: Almonds naturally contain approximately 39 ng of melatonin per gram dry weight, which may contribute directly to the higher melatonin levels observed in the almond group.
- Magnesium: A 28-gram serving delivers 77 mg of magnesium, a mineral associated with muscle relaxation and nervous system regulation; magnesium-rich foods are among the most studied for sleep support.
- Vitamin E: The same serving provides 7.3 mg of vitamin E, an antioxidant that may support the processes involved in sleep regulation.
Together, these nutrients offer a plausible biological explanation for why consistent almond consumption might support better sleep over time, likely through multiple pathways working in combination rather than any single compound.
Adding almonds to your routine
The study used 60 grams of raw whole almonds per day (roughly 50 almonds), split into two portions across the day, over 20 weeks. Consistency across the full intervention period appears to be key. A few practical notes:
- Serving size: Aim for around 60 grams per day, split across two servings to match the study protocol.
- Timing: The study used a mid-morning and an evening snack; work almonds into whatever part of your routine you'll actually stick to.
- Pair with sleep hygiene basics: Almonds work best as part of a broader approach. Combine this habit with a consistent sleep schedule, limiting caffeine after midday, and keeping your bedroom cool and dark.
Trial was conducted in an urban Indian population, so results may not translate directly to everyone, but the underlying nutrient mechanisms are well-established across populations.
The takeaway
Almonds aren't a sleep hack. They're a nutrient-dense food with a biological case for supporting better rest.
Twenty weeks of consistent intake moved the needle on how people felt about their sleep, and the nutrient mechanisms behind that shift are well-established. A handful a day is a low-bar habit with a solid rationale.