There's A Secret Ingredient Hiding In Your Mushrooms
You've probably noticed mushrooms showing up everywhere lately, from weeknight dinners to coffee and powders.
Beyond their nutrient profile, researchers are looking closely at a lesser-known compound they contain called ergothioneine (ET).
In a recent review1, researchers examined what we know about ET and why it may play a role in healthy aging. The catch is that scientists are still figuring out exactly how it works.
About the review
The review pulled together decades of research on ergothioneine, including where it comes from, how the body handles it, and its potential health effects.
Ergothioneine was discovered in 1909, and humans can't make it themselves.
We get it from food, with mushrooms providing the largest dietary amounts. Asparagus, corn, wheat, meat, fish, eggs, and milk contain smaller amounts.
One reason ET has caught researchers' attention is how the body handles it. A specialized transporter in the small intestine helps absorb it into the bloodstream, where it can build up in tissues and remain for weeks.
That's unusual for a dietary antioxidant. Many others are absorbed in small amounts and broken down quickly.
What low ergothioneine levels may mean for aging
Several studies have linked lower blood levels of ergothioneine with a higher risk of age-related diseases, particularly neurodegenerative conditions.
That doesn't prove low ET causes disease, or that increasing it will prevent disease. But the association has prompted researchers to take a closer look.
The body's dedicated transporter for ET adds another clue.
Nutrients with specialized transport systems, such as vitamin C and iron, are generally important for normal biological functions. ET may serve a similar purpose, but researchers haven't established exactly what that is.
The late biochemist Bruce Ames proposed that ergothioneine could eventually be considered a "longevity vitamin." For now, that remains a hypothesis, not an established nutritional recommendation.
There are also major gaps in what we know. Researchers don't fully understand how ET works inside cells, how much of it reaches the brain, how it interacts with the gut microbiome, or why some people have lower levels.
There's also no established ideal blood level to aim for.
How to get more ergothioneine from food
Mushrooms are the richest dietary source, making them the simplest way to add more ET to your diet.
- Add mushrooms to breakfast: Sauté them with eggs or toss them into a grain bowl.
- Roast them as a side: Add olive oil and garlic, then roast until golden.
- Use them in familiar dishes: Finely chopped mushrooms work well in chili, burgers, or bolognese.
Asparagus, corn, and wheat also contain smaller amounts, and variety runs through most longevity advice anyway.
For now, there isn't enough evidence to recommend an ergothioneine supplement for longevity, which is a separate question from the functional mushroom powders you see in coffees and blends.
Scientists still need to determine how much people need, whether higher levels are beneficial, and whether supplementation actually improves health outcomes.
The takeaway
Ergothioneine is a little-known compound found mainly in mushrooms, and lower levels have been linked to several age-related health risks.
The research is intriguing, but it's too early to know whether increasing ET can improve longevity. For now, mushrooms are a simple food-first way to get more of it.