It’s safe to say that chronic health issues are a massive concern in the United States. According to data from the 2018 National Health Interview Survey, over half of U.S. adults1 have at least one of ten major chronic health conditions (i.e., arthritis, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, current asthma, diabetes, hepatitis, hypertension, stroke, and weak or failing kidneys). Additionally, 27% have more than one of these conditions.

While diet changes are often touted for promoting immune health and overall longevity efforts, not getting enough of one critical nutrient has been linked to a number of these chronic health issues in myriad studies and reviews.