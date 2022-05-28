This Unexpected Ingredient Will Make Your Smoothie 10x Creamier
You probably already know that adding avocado or frozen cauliflower to a smoothie can give it a rich and creamy texture. While this is a great hack to elevate the consistency and pack in extra nutrients, not everyone wants a hint of avocado or cauli in their fruit blend, especially if the rest of the recipe is too simple to mask the flavor.
For this reason, we're here to recommend another alternative that not only adds a luscious touch to your smoothie but has some pretty notable health benefits as well. Bonus: It has zero funky aftertaste.
Why you should add collagen powder to your daily smoothie.
Tossing in some avocado may help make your blend creamier, but it will likely leave behind a lingering flavor. If you swap those out for unflavored collagen powder, however, you're in the clear.
The mbg beauty & gut collagen+ specifically has a consistency that's ideal for smoothies because it's not too grainy yet holds up well enough to add density to your blend. This unflavored option is actually invisible when it comes to taste, meaning it will take on whatever flavor profile you're going for that day.
Not only do you get a creamy, delicious texture, but you also reap some skin and full-body benefits.* We've already waxed poetic on the many benefits of our collagen blend, but here are a few to jog your memory:
- It promotes skin elasticity and hydration*
- Supports strong hair and nails*
- Enhances skin moisture and smoothness*
- Supports a healthy intestinal lining*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
While collagen supplements, in general, tend to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails, not all of them support optimal gut health (or deliver seven additional powerhouse ingredients, mind you).*
This premium powder formula has been thoughtfully crafted and contains ingredients that every collagen supplement should, such as vitamins C and E (your body cannot effectively produce or protect collagen without this impressive antioxidant duo), essential B vitamin biotin, moisturizing bioactive hyaluronic acid, gut-loving amino acid L-glutamine, and botanical phytonutrient from turmeric and broccoli.*
It's important to remember that your natural collagen production slows down as you age and takes an additional dip when you're experiencing stress. The fact of the matter is: One of the most targeted and effective ways to promote your body's natural collagen production is through collagen supplementation.* And when it's as easy as tossing one scoop of powder into your smoothie every day, what's not to love?
The takeaway.
While side character ingredients, like avocado, tofu, or cauliflower, can ramp up the nutrients of a fruit smoothie, many people are looking for something much simpler. Instead of reaching for those ingredients to thicken your blend, opt for collagen powder with a comprehensive array of sidekick bioactive ingredients. This will help level up your smoothie consistency and sneak in some unflavored health benefits too.* Not sure what smoothie to make next? Here are a few recipes to inspire your next blend.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*