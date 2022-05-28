 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
This Unexpected Ingredient Will Make Your Smoothie 10x Creamier

This Unexpected Ingredient Will Make Your Smoothie 10x Creamier

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Unexpected Ingredient Will Make Your Smoothie 10x Creamier

Image by Dejan Beokovic / Stocksy

May 28, 2022 — 9:29 AM

You probably already know that adding avocado or frozen cauliflower to a smoothie can give it a rich and creamy texture. While this is a great hack to elevate the consistency and pack in extra nutrients, not everyone wants a hint of avocado or cauli in their fruit blend, especially if the rest of the recipe is too simple to mask the flavor.

For this reason, we're here to recommend another alternative that not only adds a luscious touch to your smoothie but has some pretty notable health benefits as well. Bonus: It has zero funky aftertaste.

Why you should add collagen powder to your daily smoothie. 

Tossing in some avocado may help make your blend creamier, but it will likely leave behind a lingering flavor. If you swap those out for unflavored collagen powder, however, you're in the clear. 

The mbg beauty & gut collagen+ specifically has a consistency that's ideal for smoothies because it's not too grainy yet holds up well enough to add density to your blend. This unflavored option is actually invisible when it comes to taste, meaning it will take on whatever flavor profile you're going for that day. 

Not only do you get a creamy, delicious texture, but you also reap some skin and full-body benefits.* We've already waxed poetic on the many benefits of our collagen blend, but here are a few to jog your memory: 

  • It promotes skin elasticity and hydration*
  • Supports strong hair and nails*
  • Enhances skin moisture and smoothness*
  • Supports a healthy intestinal lining*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(56)
beauty & gut collagen+

While collagen supplements, in general, tend to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails, not all of them support optimal gut health (or deliver seven additional powerhouse ingredients, mind you).*

This premium powder formula has been thoughtfully crafted and contains ingredients that every collagen supplement should, such as vitamins C and E (your body cannot effectively produce or protect collagen without this impressive antioxidant duo), essential B vitamin biotin, moisturizing bioactive hyaluronic acid, gut-loving amino acid L-glutamine, and botanical phytonutrient from turmeric and broccoli.*

It's important to remember that your natural collagen production slows down as you age and takes an additional dip when you're experiencing stress. The fact of the matter is: One of the most targeted and effective ways to promote your body's natural collagen production is through collagen supplementation.* And when it's as easy as tossing one scoop of powder into your smoothie every day, what's not to love?

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

While side character ingredients, like avocado, tofu, or cauliflower, can ramp up the nutrients of a fruit smoothie, many people are looking for something much simpler. Instead of reaching for those ingredients to thicken your blend, opt for collagen powder with a comprehensive array of sidekick bioactive ingredients. This will help level up your smoothie consistency and sneak in some unflavored health benefits too.* Not sure what smoothie to make next? Here are a few recipes to inspire your next blend

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(56)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(56)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These No-Bake Nut Butter Cookies Are The Perfect Mood-Stabilizing Snack

Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
These No-Bake Nut Butter Cookies Are The Perfect Mood-Stabilizing Snack
Functional Food

If Your Gut Health Is Out Of Whack, You Could Be Missing These Important Foods

Lindsay Boyers
If Your Gut Health Is Out Of Whack, You Could Be Missing These Important Foods
Beauty

It's National Sunscreen Day & We Can't Get Enough Of This Unexpected Pick

Hannah Frye
It's National Sunscreen Day & We Can't Get Enough Of This Unexpected Pick
Integrative Health

Does Melatonin Give You Crazy Dreams? Let's Unpack This Weird Side Effect

Julia Guerra
Does Melatonin Give You Crazy Dreams? Let's Unpack This Weird Side Effect
Integrative Health

4 MD-Approved Ways To Support Digestion On Vacation (Bye-Bye, Bloat!)

Merrell Readman
4 MD-Approved Ways To Support Digestion On Vacation (Bye-Bye, Bloat!)
Beauty

This Is The Only Product That Makes My Dark Spots Vanish — & It's On Sale Today

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Only Product That Makes My Dark Spots Vanish — & It's On Sale Today
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

These 7 Soothing Drinks Are Like Band-Aids For Frazzled Nerves

Kristin Hickey
These 7 Soothing Drinks Are Like Band-Aids For Frazzled Nerves
Sex

PSA: You Can Save Up To 85% On Sex Toys In These Memorial Day Sales

Braelyn Wood
PSA: You Can Save Up To 85% On Sex Toys In These Memorial Day Sales
Parenting

21 Ways To Prepare For Fatherhood, From The Practical To The Emotional

Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D.
21 Ways To Prepare For Fatherhood, From The Practical To The Emotional
Integrative Health

Want To Support Your Calcium Levels? Make Sure You're Taking This Vitamin*

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Want To Support Your Calcium Levels? Make Sure You're Taking This Vitamin*
Integrative Health

7 Surprising Vitamin C Benefits That Go Beyond Skin Health & Immune Function

Korin Miller
7 Surprising Vitamin C Benefits That Go Beyond Skin Health & Immune Function
Integrative Health

This Health Coaching Program Is "Extremely Enriching," According To Rave Reviews

Merrell Readman
This Health Coaching Program Is "Extremely Enriching," According To Rave Reviews
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/collagen-powder-can-make-your-smoothie-creamier-benefits
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!