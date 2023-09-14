Coffee Linked With Lower CVD Risk In Those With Type 2 Diabetes
Considering 74% of Americans drink coffee daily1, it’s only fair that attention is paid to the potential health implications of the habit. The popular beverage sometimes gets a bad rep, but recent research suggests that it's actually favorable for heart health in some cases. Here's the latest on the cardiovascular benefits of your brew.
Studying coffee and CVD risk in those with type 2 diabetes
A recent study published in Nutrients used data from the UK Biobank, including 9,964 participants, and found that average coffee intake (2-4 cups daily) was both linearly and inversely associated with CVD and chronic kidney disease (CKD)2, with no negative associations for increased consumption.
The researchers pulled data from never-smokers with type 2 diabetes for a few reasons. First, smoking has been shown to increase the risk of CVD and other heart problems3, so it's best to eliminate that factor from the start.
Also, CVD affects many people with type 2 diabetes, an insulin-related disease that’s projected to become more prevalent over the next few years4—thus, understanding risk factors and complications is important.
Why would coffee be associated with lower CVD risk?
The reason behind the correlation could be due to how coffee impacts insulin: "Phenolic compounds in coffee (e.g., phenol chlorogenic acid) have been demonstrated to stimulate secretion of glucagon-like peptide-1, which may thereby improve glucose-induced insulin secretion and insulin action," researchers state. Black coffee is also considered anti-inflammatory5, which is another possible reason for the correlation.
More research is needed to confirm these findings on the general population and look further into different types of coffee and the potential pros and cons of each. Still, it’s one helpful argument for the coffee lovers out there.
Now this doesn’t mean any type of coffee is inherently healthy. In fact, loading up your drink with added sugar could increase your risk of CVD6. So, keep your cup on the simpler side and be mindful of portions and timing. Below, some tips:
- Keep it simple: Try to cut back on added sweeteners, creamers, and flavorings when you can: black coffee is often considered the healthiest preparation.
- Consider drinking coffee later: If you struggle with energy dips from caffeine, consider drinking your cup of joe an hour or so after you wake up rather than the moment you open your eyes.
- Keep tabs on your sleep quality: If you find yourself feeling jittery or having trouble falling asleep, try cutting back on caffeine and see if it helps. Sleep is essential to maintaining overall health (including heart health), so don’t sacrifice it if you can help it.
The takeaway
A recent study found that drinking 2-4 cups of coffee a day was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease in non-smoking adults with type 2 diabetes. More research is needed to confirm the findings in the general population, but the information is still contributing to a larger body of evidence suggesting that coffee consumption is aligned with a healthy lifestyle—more reasons why (and how it compares to other beverages) here.
