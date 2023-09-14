Sustained energy and focus thanks to whole coffee fruit and green coffee beans*

A recent study published in Nutrients used data from the UK Biobank, including 9,964 participants, and found that average coffee intake (2-4 cups daily) was both linearly and inversely associated with CVD and chronic kidney disease (CKD)2 , with no negative associations for increased consumption.

The researchers pulled data from never-smokers with type 2 diabetes for a few reasons. First, smoking has been shown to increase the risk of CVD and other heart problems3 , so it's best to eliminate that factor from the start.

Also, CVD affects many people with type 2 diabetes, an insulin-related disease that’s projected to become more prevalent over the next few years4 —thus, understanding risk factors and complications is important.