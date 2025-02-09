Skip to Content
Recipes

Cozy Up With This MD's Coconut Golden Latte (Great For Immunity!)

Jamie Schneider
February 09, 2025
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Golden milk latte with spices like ginger, star anise, chamomile, and turmeric along with fresh lemon
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
February 09, 2025

On a particularly nippy morning, a piping hot cup of, well, anything sounds just sublime. Rather than reaching for another mug of coffee or tea, may we suggest a caffeine-free sip with immune-supporting benefits? 

"When I'm sick, I still do what my grandmother would tell me to do. Make the golden milk," board-certified family medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. says on the mindbodygreen podcast. According to Gandhi, the Ayurvedic drink is ideal for managing inflammation and keeping your health in check this autumn and beyond. 

Sounds like a tall order, but it's actually incredibly easy to brew. Here, Gandhi's (and her grandmother's) five-ingredient recipe for the sweetest, coziest golden milk of them all. 

How to make Gandhi's coconut golden latte

Like all golden lattes, there's one key ingredient to give the drink its sunny hue: turmeric. In case you need a refresher on the immune-supporting spice (see here for a full rundown), turmeric and its active component, curcumin, can manage inflammation at the cellular level—perhaps even better than anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen1, as one study states. Gandhi would agree: "There is definitely truth and power in turmeric," she notes. 

This latte also includes manuka honey "just to sweeten it a little bit" and for its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties2. Add that in with spices like cinnamon and cardamom (great for antioxidants), and you've got an impressive elixir. Here, we outline the exact measurements: 

  • Coconut milk (it's Gandhi's personal nondairy favorite, but feel free to choose another milk alternative)
  • 1 Tbsp. turmeric
  • Pinch of black pepper (to enhance absorption)
  • Drizzle of manuka honey
  • Pinch of cardamom 
  • Pinch of cinnamon

To make the famed golden latte, Gandhi says to bring the coconut milk to a low boil on the stove, then mix in the turmeric and black pepper once it gets warm (be careful not to burn the mixture!).

Take it off the heat, then add in your honey and spices. Feel free to get creative with the measurements and sprinkle in as much (or as little) flavor as you please. "Sometimes I'll get fancy, depending on how I'm feeling," Gandhi adds. 

The takeaway

Gandhi's golden latte recipe is just as healthy as it is cozy. (You can even froth a bit of the milk to really punch up the aesthetics.) "If I'm feeling under the weather, it's perfect. It's so easy to make," she notes. Oh, we couldn't agree more. Happy sipping!

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe
Recipes

Nourish Your Skin With This Delicious Glow-Boosting Soup Recipe

Hannah Frye

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It
Functional Food

Corn Isn't Always Bad—Nutritionists Share The Healthiest Way To Eat It

Abby Moore

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found
Functional Food

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found

Ava Durgin

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
