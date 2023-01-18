A quick refresher: Slugging is a skin care technique where you slather on a heavy-duty occlusive as the last step of your nighttime routine to prevent transepidermal water loss (when water literally evaporates from your skin). That said, the slugging balms of today often feature silky, antioxidant-rich oils to help seal all that water inside.

Instead of mineral oil (or beeswax or lanolin, which are common occlusive alternatives), cocokind’s formula features sugarcane-derived squalane, which is known for maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. In fact: "Squalene is a natural oil produced by the sebaceous glands in your skin. It plays a role in skin hydration and barrier protection," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once said regarding the ingredient. "Squalane is a cousin to squalene that can be produced in the lab from botanical sources. Squalane can give similar emollient benefits to its cousin squalene."

It also includes oat kernel oil, which is like colloidal oatmeal’s supercharged cousin: As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg, "The lipid component of colloidal oatmeal is oat oil." The actual oil is extracted from the seed kernels of the Avena sativa or oat plant. Nothing against colloidal oat extract—it’s a wonderful anti-inflammatory ingredient—but when you apply oat oil, you’re literally feeding the skin those targeted, soothing lipids.

And in case you still aren’t convinced of this balm’s skin-nourishing properties, know that it contains ceramides, which function as the literal "glue" that holds your skin barrier together. "When applied topically, ceramides mimic the skin's own moisturizing system," says clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. What’s more, research shows creams with ceramides can improve hydration and decrease transepidermal water loss significantly over 24 hours1 .