Exclusive: cocokind Just Launched A New Slugging Balm & It's The Best Formula That I've Tried
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ever since slugging took over the skin care space, occlusive balms have become far more elevated. No longer must you slather on a petroleum-laced product to create a thick, slug-like barrier. Instead you can find a plethora of options infused with non-greasy plant-based occlusives to lock in moisture and leave you dewy—all without making a mess of your pillow.
But these updated balms play double duty: They simultaneously replenish the skin barrier with healthy lipids (as opposed to those traditional jelly salves, which really just sit atop it to keep precious water locked in). Think of it like slugging 2.0.
Advertisement
I’ve tested numerous slugging balms lately (once the TikTok crowd dubs something on-trend, the market often explodes with new must-have options), but none has left me quite as glowy as cocokind’s Ceramide Recovery Balm. Note: I’m very picky about my occlusive balms (finicky combination skin, here), and I’ve become enamored by the brand’s simple, skin-loving formula. I’ll wager you’ll fall in love, too.
How cocokind’s new balm will save your skin.
A quick refresher: Slugging is a skin care technique where you slather on a heavy-duty occlusive as the last step of your nighttime routine to prevent transepidermal water loss (when water literally evaporates from your skin). That said, the slugging balms of today often feature silky, antioxidant-rich oils to help seal all that water inside.
Instead of mineral oil (or beeswax or lanolin, which are common occlusive alternatives), cocokind’s formula features sugarcane-derived squalane, which is known for maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. In fact: "Squalene is a natural oil produced by the sebaceous glands in your skin. It plays a role in skin hydration and barrier protection," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once said regarding the ingredient. "Squalane is a cousin to squalene that can be produced in the lab from botanical sources. Squalane can give similar emollient benefits to its cousin squalene."
It also includes oat kernel oil, which is like colloidal oatmeal’s supercharged cousin: As board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., previously told mbg, "The lipid component of colloidal oatmeal is oat oil." The actual oil is extracted from the seed kernels of the Avena sativa or oat plant. Nothing against colloidal oat extract—it’s a wonderful anti-inflammatory ingredient—but when you apply oat oil, you’re literally feeding the skin those targeted, soothing lipids.
And in case you still aren’t convinced of this balm’s skin-nourishing properties, know that it contains ceramides, which function as the literal "glue" that holds your skin barrier together. "When applied topically, ceramides mimic the skin's own moisturizing system," says clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. What’s more, research shows creams with ceramides can improve hydration and decrease transepidermal water loss significantly over 24 hours1.
Advertisement
With these three high-quality ingredients, you really can’t ask for a more perfect slugging balm—and my results certainly speak for themselves.
My results.
I have combination skin, which means I tend to accrue oil on my chin and around my nose, yet I remain painfully dry everywhere else. My forehead notably appears parched during the chillier months, thanks to the brutal NYC winds and my apartment radiator; I once even mistook my dehydration lines for premature wrinkles. True story!
I love cocokind’s rich yet non-greasy formulas (their Resurrection Polypeptide Cream is also a winner in my book), so I was super excited to test this recovery balm ahead of launch. Rather than applying as an all-over slugging balm, though, I targeted my roughest areas: my forehead, neck, and décolletage. I also applied some balm on my lips, for good measure (because, yes, lip slugging is a thing you should be doing).
Come morning, I was pleasantly surprised to find my skin looking supple and hydrated. It felt so soft, in fact, that I kept running my fingers over it in disbelief. The results are really that good. My forehead lines also looked way smoother—practically nonexistent. I kept the balm on my desk with me during the day, too, to rub over my cuticles and replenish my lips. Remember: This is a multipurpose balm that delivers hydration all-over, and my hands could certainly use the extra love.
Overall, I’d say the term “skin salve” is just right. cocokind’s Ceramide Recovery Balm is a true savior that calms and nourishes your skin without feeling too heavy or greasy. I should note, I’m currently on a trip to the Arizona desert and have made this my go-to moisturizer. And I’m happy to report that I have awoken 100% flake-free. As someone whose skin easily withers up out West, I consider this a true success.
The takeaway.
cocokind’s Ceramide Recovery Balm is brimming with nourishing, soothing hydrators your skin will literally drink up, and you can finally score one today (!) for $22. Yes, it’s slightly more than your traditional tub of Vaseline, but if you’re looking for a petrolatum-free product to keep your skin glowing all winter long, it’s worth the extra few dollars. Take it from someone who shied away from highly-occlusive balms in the past.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.