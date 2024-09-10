Skip to Content
Routines

How To Do Cobra Yoga Pose Correctly + Tips, Modifications & Benefits

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 10, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
cobra yoga pose
Image by Andreas von Scheele
September 10, 2024

Backbends are not only great for a healthy spine, but they also help open up the chest and improve posture. One backbend, in particular, that's beginner-friendly and super-effective is cobra pose (or bhujangasana in Sanskrit).

Here's how to do it properly, as demonstrated by certified yoga instructor and health coach Juanina Kocher.

How to do cobra pose (bhujangasana)

Image by mbg creative
  1. Begin lying on your stomach.
  2. Bring your hands underneath your shoulders. Pull your elbows in toward your body.
  3. Keeping your elbows bent, press your feet, legs, and hips into the mat, and lift your chest up on an inhale.
  4. Soften your shoulders down and back, allowing your chest to open up.
  5. Exhale and slowly lower back down to the mat.
  6. Repeat for five breaths, holding the position for a breath on the last round.

Tips & modifications

  • Use the leverage of your lower body to peel the chest away, as opposed to pushing with your hands.
  • When your chest is lifted, try lifting the hands off the mat for a moment to ensure you're engaging the right muscles.
  • To make this pose easier, you can place your hands on a chair or bench with the feet on the floor.
  • To deepen this backbend, you can bring the hands slightly more forward and straighten the arms.

What are the benefits?

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

As a gentle backbend, cobra pose is great for strengthening and increasing flexibility in the spine, as well as opening up the chest and shoulders.

This makes it effective for improving posture, plus the heart-opening aspect means it's also great for the heart chakra. Through engaging the lower body, Cobra works the glutes, too, and can even help with sciatica.

It may hold some additional health benefits, too. In traditional yogic texts, cobra pose is said to help destroy disease in the body and even awakens kundalini energy. Chiropractor and yoga instructor Emily Kiberd, D.C., notes that, in line with these ancient teachings, many people believe cobra is a good pose for the immune system—it's thought to stimulate the thymus, an organ responsible for the growth of T-cells.

You'll likely wind up doing cobra pose in yoga classes, particularly during sun salutations—but you can also do it anytime you feel the need to stretch your back and open your chest (like after sitting over your computer for hours). Whenever you do decide to do it, expect a nice energy boost and a more flexible spine.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

