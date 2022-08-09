This Yoga Pose Helps Unload Tension To Reset Your Body & Mind

With the constant pressure of daily life you may be looking for a grounding practice to soothe and stretch your body, reducing stress and strain that may accumulate throughout the day. For this, there’s no better yoga move than child’s pose, which helps stretch the shoulders, back, and hips.

Accessible to all fitness levels and supremely grounding, child’s pose can be used in moments where you need a break within your flow (or day) to find your way back into your body, offering a space to focus on your breath while easing tense muscles.

Whether you’re just beginning your yoga journey or are more advanced within your practice, it's a great pose to turn to again and again. Below, certified yoga teacher Phyllicia Bonanno demonstrates this essential movement, alongside some tips and variations to keep your practice fresh.