A Change In This Everyday Habit Could Be An Early Dementia Warning Sign
Have you noticed someone close to you gradually losing interest in things they once loved?
Maybe a friend has stopped going to book club, or a partner no longer makes time for their favorite hobbies. It's easy to assume they're stressed, tired, or simply getting older.
But recent research suggests these changes may sometimes reflect what's happening in the brain. Researchers followed nearly 1,900 adults to explore whether shifts in mood and behavior could offer clues about Alzheimer's-related brain changes, even before noticeable memory problems develop.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 1,891 adults, with an average age of 74.
At the beginning of the study, 743 had normal cognitive function, 828 had mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and 320 had dementia.
For just over three years, researchers tracked changes in participants' mood and behavior. They also looked at two proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease, amyloid and tau. Both are considered core markers of the disease.
Amyloid buildup was linked to worsening behavioral symptoms
Participants with greater amyloid buildup tended to experience worsening mood and behavioral symptoms over time.
The analysis accounted for each person's cognitive health, and the link held even among people whose memory and thinking skills were still considered normal.
Across all three groups, participants became less motivated over time. But among those with normal cognitive test results, people who tested positive for amyloid showed a faster decline in motivation than those who tested negative.
This means some people were experiencing changes in motivation alongside signs of Alzheimer's-related brain changes, even without measurable cognitive impairment.
The researchers also noticed other patterns depending on participants' cognitive health. People with normal cognitive function experienced increases in mood symptoms, including depression and anxiety.
Those with MCI showed more changes in social behavior and symptoms such as delusions or hallucinations. Among people with dementia, these psychosis-related symptoms became more frequent and severe.
So, while decreased motivation was the behavioral change seen across all three groups, amyloid buildup was the brain marker most consistently associated with worsening symptoms.
Why motivation could offer an early clue about brain health
When people think about dementia, forgetfulness is often the first thing that comes to mind. But changes in mood, personality, and behavior can also accompany changes in the brain. This study suggests that losing motivation may be one of those early clues, particularly when it happens alongside Alzheimer's-related brain changes.
That doesn't mean someone who stops attending social events or loses interest in a favorite hobby is developing dementia. Apathy can have plenty of other explanations, including mental health conditions, emotional responses to getting older, and life circumstances.
The researchers also described their findings as exploratory, so more research is needed to understand whether these behavioral changes could help identify dementia risk.
When a change in motivation deserves a closer look
There's a difference between having a few quieter weeks and consistently withdrawing from activities or relationships that once mattered. If you notice a lasting change in your own motivation or someone else's, consider a few things:
- Look for persistent changes: Has someone gradually stopped participating in activities they previously enjoyed?
- Consider the context: Think about whether something in someone's life, such as a big change or a difficult stretch, could explain the shift.
- Talk to a health professional: If the change persists or starts affecting daily life, bring it up with a doctor. They can help identify possible causes and determine whether further cognitive assessment is appropriate.
The takeaway
Forgetfulness isn't the only change to watch for as we age.
A persistent loss of motivation may also offer clues about brain health, especially alongside other changes. If you notice that kind of lasting shift in yourself or someone close to you, mention it at your next doctor's visit.