Advertisement
I'm A Celebrity Makeup Artist: Here's How To Blur Fine Lines With One Product
Some makeup products are more self-explanatory than others, but I'd argue powder is one of the more complex steps, especially for those with fine lines. If you apply too much, it can emphasize creases; use too little product, and you may not see a difference.
However, a nuanced approach can actually make those fine lines appear blurred. To come, how to use powder to your advantage and mask fine lines, from celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray.
How to blur fine lines with powder
Before we dive into the method, let's be clear about one thing: These tips will help you smooth out your complexion, but they won't erase natural signs of skin aging. Nor should they! Makeup is all about enhancing your natural features.
What's more, makeup can help elevate your skin's appearance, but the real work starts with your skin care routine—more on healthy aging skin routines here, if you're curious.
Now, on to the expert tips:
Prep the skin with hydrating products
"Hydration is going to be your best friend when it comes to fine lines," Gray says. "After cleansing your skin, use a lightweight, radiant, hydrating serum...[then] follow with a gel moisturizer, as this formula is lighter and won't feel too heavy on the skin."
Be mindful when applying your base
No matter what type of liquid makeup you use, ensure you have a light hand with this step.
"Just make sure that there isn't too much product (e.g., foundation, concealer) under the powder because too much product will sit into fine lines and make them even more prominent if you're not careful," Gray explains.
Remember that you can build up your foundation and concealer should you need more coverage, but it's much more difficult to remove the excess product once it hits the skin. As a general rule of thumb: Less is more, so start small.
Different lines call for different methods
Time to get specific. See, smile lines are different from wrinkles under the eyes and thus call for different approaches. Here's what Gray recommends for each area:
- For under-eyes and crow's feet: "For fine lines under the eyes, you have to be very delicate, because the skin under your eyes is the thinnest on your entire body," she says. For makeup, this means taking a light hand and a light powder to the area. Avoid pressed powders or dense formulas.
- For forehead lines: "For fine lines on the forehead, I would use an all-over setting powder," Gray says. She adds that this formula has a "second skin effect," which helps to blur fine lines.
- For smile lines: "Take a small detail brush and pick up the concealer; choose a color one to two shades lighter than your skin tone. Then brush into the smile lines delicately. Follow with blending the concealer with a sponge or your fingertips.
The takeaway
By using powder strategically, it is possible to cover up some fine lines. Be sure to prep your skin with hydrating products, apply thin layers of liquid makeup, and treat each area of the face just a bit differently. And remember: There's nothing wrong with showing off signs of a long and happy life, so don't fret if you can still see some wrinkles after trying this method—it's meant to enhance your makeup routine, not mask your skin completely.