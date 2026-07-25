Cardio Isn't Enough For Your Brain: Here's What's Missing
If you've been faithfully logging your cardio sessions and calling it a day for brain health, you're doing something right. But a new study suggests that what kind of movement you do may matter just as much as how much you do.
Specifically, researchers found that endurance exercise and dance appear to support different aspects of brain function in older adults, and that relying on one alone might mean leaving some cognitive benefits on the table.
About the study
Exercise is good for the brain—that much we know. But researchers wanted to dig into a more specific question: does it matter what kind of movement you do, or is it mostly about how hard you push yourself?
To find out, they recruited 72 adults between 60 and 78 and split them into three groups: regular dancers, regular endurance exercisers (runners, cyclists, or swimmers), and an inactive control group.
Both active groups had been keeping up their respective routines for at least four hours a week over the previous five years.
Each participant then completed three cognitive tests: the Flanker test (which measures how quickly you can focus on a target while ignoring distractions), the Trail Making test (task-switching), and the Corsi Block test (visuospatial working memory).
RELATED READ: A Cheat Sheet For Eating 30+ Grams Of Fiber Every Day
Cardio & dance each came out ahead, just in different ways
Only one of the three tests (the Flanker test) showed meaningful differences between groups.
Cardio exercisers were the fastest overall, suggesting regular endurance training is linked to quicker information processing. Dancers were better at maintaining their speed under distraction, slowing down less when the test got harder.
This suggests dance may help train the kind of focused attention that holds up when things get complicated.
The Trail Making test and the Corsi Block test showed no significant differences between groups.
Why these two types of movement work differently
Think about what your brain is actually doing during each activity.
When you run, cycle, or swim, your body settles into a rhythm. The movement is repetitive and predictable, and your brain isn't being asked to solve anything in real time, but the cognitive benefits come as a result of better blood flow to the brain, more BDNF (a protein that supports brain cell growth), and improved neural efficiency over time.
Dance works differently. Researchers classify it as a "serial" skill, meaning it involves memorizing and reproducing sequences of movement, syncing with rhythm, reading visual and auditory cues, and constantly adapting as patterns change.
That's a lot happening at once, and it appears to engage the parts of the brain involved in working memory, sensorimotor integration, and flexible thinking.
So while cardio may help your brain process information faster, dance may help it stay nimble when things get complicated.
How to build a more brain-smart movement routine
This research isn't an argument for swapping your cardio for dance classes. It's more of a case for mixing things up, because the two appear to target different cognitive skills, and you might benefit from both.
- Keep your aerobic base: Running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking appear to support processing speed and general attentional efficiency, the kind of focus that carries you through everyday tasks.
- Add something that challenges your brain in real time: Dance, or any activity that requires learning sequences, reacting to cues, and syncing movement with rhythm, may help train the flexible attention that lets you filter distractions and adapt quickly.
- Think of them as a pair, not a competition: They likely work through different pathways, which makes them naturally complementary.
The takeaway
The brain benefits of exercise aren't one-size-fits-all. Endurance training appears to sharpen processing speed, while dance may build the kind of flexible attention that holds up under pressure.
Adding both to your routine could be one of the more practical ways to support cognitive longevity as you age, and aging powerfully starts with how you move.