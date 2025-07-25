Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How The Oldest Of The Old Stay Cognitively Sharp

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
July 25, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
older woman outside
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
July 25, 2025

The wise tale goes if you don't stop moving, you'll never stop moving, speaking to the longevity benefits of exercise. While movement as a general category is a great place to start, research has begun exploring the best forms of exercise for those energetic super-agers. 

One new study suggests a combination of exercise philosophies to improve cognitive performance for those 85 or older. To come, the favorable workout plan. 

Strength training & cardio combination supports healthy brain aging

A study published in GeroScience found that a combination of cardio and strength training may improve cognitive performance1 in healthy adults between the ages of 85 and 99. 

The researchers used self-reported questionnaires from 184 cognitively healthy participants (53% women) to evaluate exercise patterns. Then, those adults completed cognitive tests evaluating skills in coding, information processing speed, letter- and word-based tests, and cognitive flexibility.

When compared with those who were sedentary or involved in just strength training or only cardio, the combination came out on top in terms of cognitive performance.

This doesn't mean strength training and cardio are the only beneficial combination, as the adults participating in some kind of movement scored higher than those in the sedentary groups, reiterating the importance of general activity. 

But still, why would these be the ideal modes of exercise? Well, according to previous research, strength training can elicit alterations in various neurometabolites linked to the preservation of brain health while also augmenting muscle functional characteristics in the brain2, which can support sensory, motor, and cognitive functions.

Cardio, on the other hand, activates a molecule in the brain called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which has been shown to improve cognitive performance in mice3

Plus, exercise of any kind can produce an endorphin release in the brain, contributing to a feel-good mood boost and even helping to prevent depression4

RELATED READ: The 16 Best Memory Supplements Of 2025

Other ways to support brain longevity

It's no secret that engaging in cardio and strength training after the age of 85 can be difficult and inaccessible for many people. So, here are more ways to support your brain as you age: 

The takeaway

A new study found that cardio and strength training combined were beneficial for improving cognitive performance in adults 85 or older.

Any movement is beneficial for overall health, so engage in whatever activities you can to support longevity. In addition, consider adding a hobby or light work to your day to continue learning and flexing your brain muscles. Of course, keep diet in mind too–here's a peek inside the menu of a 101-year-old neurologist if you need some inspiration

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.