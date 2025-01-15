Advertisement
How The Oldest Of The Old Stay Cognitively Sharp
The wise tale goes if you don't stop moving, you'll never stop moving, speaking to the longevity benefits of exercise. While movement as a general category is a great place to start, research has begun exploring the best forms of exercise for those energetic super-agers.
One new study suggests a combination of exercise philosophies to improve cognitive performance for those 85 or older. To come, the favorable workout plan.
Strength training & cardio combination supports healthy brain aging
A study published in GeroScience found that a combination of cardio and strength training may improve cognitive performance1 in healthy adults between the ages of 85 and 99.
The researchers used self-reported questionnaires from 184 cognitively healthy participants (53% women) to evaluate exercise patterns. Then, those adults completed cognitive tests evaluating skills in coding, information processing speed, letter- and word-based tests, and cognitive flexibility.
When compared with those who were sedentary or involved in just strength training or only cardio, the combination came out on top in terms of cognitive performance.
This doesn't mean strength training and cardio are the only beneficial combination, as the adults participating in some kind of movement scored higher than those in the sedentary groups, reiterating the importance of general activity.
But still, why would these be the ideal modes of exercise? Well, according to previous research, strength training can elicit alterations in various neurometabolites linked to the preservation of brain health while also augmenting muscle functional characteristics in the brain2, which can support sensory, motor, and cognitive functions.
Cardio, on the other hand, activates a molecule in the brain called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which has been shown to improve cognitive performance in mice3.
Plus, exercise of any kind can produce an endorphin release in the brain, contributing to a feel-good mood boost and even helping to prevent depression4.
Other ways to support brain longevity
It's no secret that engaging in cardio and strength training after the age of 85 can be difficult and inaccessible for many people. So, here are more ways to support your brain as you age:
- Work while you can: One 2021 study found that retired participants were more likely to experience cognitive decline than non-retired individuals5—suggesting that continuing to work in some form may be beneficial for healthy brain aging. This isn't to say you should stress yourself out or work a job you hate, but instead find some way to continue learning and working out your brain.
- Find a hobby: Whether you continue to work as you get older or not, finding a hobby is great for brain health. Research even shows having a hobby as you age (specifically 65 and older) can increase life expectancy and happiness levels6. Here, a long list of solo-friendly activities to consider.
- Prioritize omega-3s and brain foods: Make sure you get a healthy dose of brain-supporting nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids (and consider supplements). This nutrient has been proven to improve brain function in adults with cognitive impairment7. If you want to take it a step further, look into the MIND Diet—a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH8 diets, both known for their heart and brain health benefits.
The takeaway
A new study found that cardio and strength training combined were beneficial for improving cognitive performance in adults 85 or older.
Any movement is beneficial for overall health, so engage in whatever activities you can to support longevity. In addition, consider adding a hobby or light work to your day to continue learning and flexing your brain muscles.
Of course, keep diet in mind too–here's a peak inside the menu of a 101-year-old neurologist if you need some inspiration.
