Can't Enjoy The Things You Used To Love? This Treatment May Help
You make plans with friends, put on your favorite music, or sit down to a meal you usually love, but something feels off. Nothing seems to bring quite the same enjoyment.
This loss of interest or ability to feel pleasure is called anhedonia, and it's a common symptom of depression that can linger even when other symptoms improve. Researchers are exploring whether psilocybin, a psychedelic compound, could help.
A new pilot clinical trial1 offers an early look at its potential.
About the study
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus wanted to find out whether psilocybin could specifically improve anhedonia, rather than just depression symptoms overall.
They recruited 20 adults with treatment-resistant depression, meaning their symptoms hadn't improved enough with standard treatments. Participants received either 25 milligrams of psilocybin or a 1-milligram comparison dose, alongside psychological support.
To track changes in pleasure, researchers used two questionnaires.
One assessed interest, motivation, and enjoyment across everyday activities, including eating, socializing, hobbies, and sensory experiences. The second was an established pleasure scale used in earlier psilocybin research.
Researchers also tracked overall depression symptoms, with follow-ups one and eight weeks after treatment.
Unlike many earlier psilocybin trials, participants didn't have to stop taking their usual antidepressants before treatment. This is important because stopping medication can be difficult for people who rely on it to manage their symptoms.
Psilocybin improved depression symptoms & showed promise for pleasure
One week after treatment, participants who received 25 milligrams of psilocybin experienced a greater reduction in overall depression symptoms than those who received the 1-milligram comparison dose. That improvement was still evident eight weeks later.
The results for pleasure were more mixed. On the first questionnaire, the gap between the two groups at the one-week check-in was too small to rule out chance, which means the trial didn't meet its main goal.
By week eight, though, participants who received 25 milligrams showed greater improvements in interest, motivation, and enjoyment.
The second questionnaire showed an earlier benefit, favoring the 25-milligram group at one week. That difference was less pronounced by the eight-week follow-up.
Together, these findings suggest psilocybin may help improve both depression symptoms and the ability to experience pleasure, although the strength and timing of the effects varied depending on how researchers measured them.
Why losing the ability to feel pleasure deserves attention
Anhedonia can affect how people experience food, relationships, hobbies, and other everyday activities. The researchers cite estimates that it affects 82% to 92% of people with major depression.
It's also associated with greater treatment resistance, lower quality of life, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. And it doesn't always disappear when other depression symptoms improve.
The fact that participants could continue their existing antidepressants is another promising aspect of this trial. Exploring psilocybin alongside standard treatment could make future research more relevant to everyday mental health care.
What to do if the things you love no longer feel enjoyable
If you've noticed that your favorite activities aren't bringing you the same enjoyment, here are a few ways to start addressing it:
- Track what feels different: Notice whether you've lost interest in socializing, hobbies, food, exercise, or several things at once. Jotting down when these changes happen can help you recognize patterns.
- Keep some enjoyable activities in your routine: Even if you don't feel particularly motivated, try making time for a walk, a favorite hobby, or catching up with someone you trust. You don't have to force yourself to feel happy; the goal is to stay connected to activities that matter to you.
- Talk to a mental health professional: Persistent loss of pleasure is worth discussing, especially if it's affecting your daily life. A professional can help determine whether anhedonia or another concern is contributing and discuss appropriate treatment options.
- Don't experiment with psilocybin on your own: It's still being studied as a depression treatment and should only be considered in a regulated clinical research setting. If you're taking antidepressants, don't stop or change your medication without speaking to your prescriber.
The takeaway
Feeling better and enjoying life again aren't always the same thing. Psilocybin could eventually help bridge that gap, with early research showing improvements in depression symptoms and early signs for pleasure, too.