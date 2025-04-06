Advertisement
A Therapist’s Guide to Psychedelic-Assisted Healing: Science, Benefit, & Healing
Psychedelic-assisted therapy is making waves in the mental health space, and for good reason. While these treatments were once relegated to underground circles, research is proving that substances like MDMA, ketamine, and psilocybin could revolutionize how we treat trauma, depression, and even addiction.
Nick Brüss, EdD, LMFT, a licensed psychotherapist specializing in integrative, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and Internal Family Systems, has spent years at the forefront of this work.
In our conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast, he breaks down what psychedelic therapy actually looks like, who it’s for, and what makes these treatments so powerful.
What is psychedelic therapy?
Psychedelic-assisted therapy isn’t just about taking a substance—it’s a structured therapeutic process designed for deep healing and personal evolution. As Brüss explains, it generally consists of three key phases:
1. Preparation
Before any medicine is introduced, the therapist and client build trust and explore the client’s history, current challenges, and treatment goals. This stage is crucial for creating a safe and effective therapeutic alliance.
2. Navigation
This is when the psychedelic is administered in a controlled environment with a trained psychotherapist. The goal isn’t just to have an experience but to use the altered state to process deep-seated emotions, traumas, and beliefs.
3. Integration
The most important phase, integration, is where the real transformation happens. It involves processing insights from the psychedelic session and weaving them into daily life. According to Brüss, this phase requires intention and repetition—true change isn’t just about what happens during the experience but how it’s applied afterward.
Who can benefit from psychedelic therapy?
While research is still evolving, current findings suggest these treatments may be particularly effective for:
- PTSD & trauma: Many people carry limiting beliefs and emotional patterns rooted in past trauma. Psychedelics can create the neurobiological space to revisit and reprocess these experiences in a healing way.
- Attachment & relationships: These medicines help people relate more deeply to their inner experiences, which can foster healthier relationships—not just romantically but in friendships, family dynamics, and even creative work.
- Addiction & depression: Substances like ketamine have shown promise in breaking rigid thought patterns that contribute to depression and substance dependence.
MDMA, psilocybin & ketamine: How do they differ?
While psychedelics share common therapeutic benefits, each one has distinct effects and use cases:
MDMA
- Known for its "heart-opening" effects, MDMA increases trust and emotional openness while reducing fear responses.
- It’s been especially effective in treating PTSD, helping patients revisit traumatic memories without becoming overwhelmed.
- In MAPS’ clinical trials, 67% of participants no longer met PTSD criteria after treatment—a staggering success rate compared to traditional therapy alone.
Psilocybin
- Shown to alleviate anxiety and depression, with studies from Johns Hopkins and Imperial College London1 suggesting effects can last up to a year after just one or two therapeutic sessions.
- Can produce visual distortions and a heightened sense of unity or perspective, making it useful for existential distress and personal growth.
Ketamine
- FDA-approved and used in hospitals since the 1970s, ketamine is unique in its fast-acting antidepressant effects.
- It helps people break out of rigid negative thought loops and can be especially beneficial for treatment-resistant depression and suicidal ideation.
- Unlike MDMA or psilocybin, ketamine has a shorter half-life (lasting about 90 minutes) and is often used in lower doses to keep sessions conversational.
Brüss emphasizes that while these substances offer immense therapeutic potential, "It’s not just about the relief, but what we do in that space."
The importance of set & setting
A psychedelic experience is highly influenced by set (mindset) and setting (environment). Before engaging in therapy, it's essential to ask:
- What am I moving toward? The best results come from an intention of self-discovery rather than escapism.
- Is my environment safe and supportive? The presence of a trained professional and a stable post-experience setting can make or break the journey.
The takeaway
Psychedelic-assisted therapy represents an exciting new frontier in mental health. As research expands, these treatments may become more widely available, offering profound healing for trauma, depression, and personal growth.
But as Brüss reminds us, these substances are just tools—it’s the therapeutic process, intention, and integration that create lasting transformation.
If you’re considering psychedelic therapy, do your research, seek out qualified professionals, and approach the experience with curiosity, respect, and a commitment to inner work.