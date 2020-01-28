Almost five years after the original study, researchers at NYU have found a single dose of psilocybin can have long lasting, positive effects on anxiety and depression when coupled with psychotherapy.

Back in 2016, researchers found psilocybin, a naturally occurring compound in psychedelic mushrooms, may offer cancer patients relief from depression, anxiety, and existential distress, as well as boost feelings of spiritual well-being. The benefits were immediate, and a follow-up study four and a half years later found them to be lasting, too.

As the longest spanning study on the effects of psilocybin on cancer patients, the findings give us important insight into the drug's potential benefits.