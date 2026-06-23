This Approach To Depression Treatment May Change How We Think About Antidepressants
For most people with depression, treatment means a daily pill, sometimes more than one. It can take weeks to feel any effect, and for a significant number of people, those pills never fully work.
Researchers have explored why antidepressants fall short for many patients, and what their side effects can do to mood and emotional wellbeing.
Now, a new study suggests a very different model may be possible—one that doesn't involve taking anything every day.
About the study
The EPIsoDE trial focused on adults with treatment-resistant major depression, meaning their depression hadn't responded adequately to at least two different antidepressant medications.
Participants received two drug sessions six weeks apart, supported by seven therapy sessions in total.
Dosing groups received either an active placebo (100 mg nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3 with no psychedelic effect) followed by a full 25 mg dose of psilocybin; a low 5 mg dose followed by a full 25 mg dose; a full 25 mg dose followed by a low 5 mg dose; or two full 25 mg doses.
All sessions took place in a clinical setting with trained therapists present throughout.
The controlled phase ended at twelve weeks, after which participants were free to pursue other treatments.
The follow-up tracked 126 out of 144 randomized participants at six and twelve months, making it the largest and most complete long-term follow-up of any clinical psychedelic trial to date.
Depression scores remained stable a full year after treatment
Depression was measured using a standard clinical scale (the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression).
Scores dropped significantly from baseline, by about 7.9 points at six months and 7.7 points at twelve months. The stability between those two time points is notable; the benefit wasn't fading.
There were no significant differences in outcomes between the four dosing groups. The data couldn't distinguish between the arms, which doesn't confirm that one dose is sufficient, but does suggest the benefit wasn't driven by receiving the highest total dose.
One finding drew particular attention: participants who restarted antidepressant medication during the follow-up period had higher depression scores.
Because this was a naturalistic follow-up (meaning participants were free to pursue other treatments after the trial ended), it's impossible to say which came first.
People who were struggling more may simply have been more likely to restart medication, but it's a finding researchers will continue to watch.
Why a few sessions may do what daily medication can't
Standard antidepressants work by keeping serotonin levels elevated in the brain on an ongoing basis.
Stop taking them, and the effect fades. This is part of why research questioning the serotonin-depression link has drawn so much attention; if depression isn't simply a chemical imbalance, the treatment model may need to evolve too.
Psilocybin-assisted therapy works differently. Rather than requiring continuous dosing, it may trigger a more lasting shift in how the brain functions.
Researchers believe psilocybin temporarily increases the brain's neuroplasticity, its ability to form new connections and break out of old patterns. For people with depression, those patterns can be deeply entrenched.
If that window of flexibility is used well, with the right therapeutic support, the changes may persist long after the drug has left the system.
What psilocybin-assisted therapy actually looks like
Psilocybin therapy is not the same as taking a supplement or experimenting at home.
In the EPIsoDE trial, the intervention was embedded within a full therapeutic framework, with preparation sessions before, guided support during, and integration sessions after.
As researchers and clinicians in this space have documented, the therapeutic context shapes how the experience unfolds and how any insights are processed afterward.
Psilocybin may open a window of neurological flexibility, but the work done inside that window, with trained support, is what appears to make the difference.
What this study doesn't tell us
The EPIsoDE follow-up is a naturalistic study, meaning that after the controlled phase ended, participants were free to pursue other treatments. Some restarted antidepressants; some may have continued therapy.
This makes it impossible to attribute the twelve-month outcomes solely to the psilocybin sessions.
There was also no control group during the follow-up period, so the study can't rule out that other factors contributed to the improvements.
What it does offer is a real-world signal: in a group of people with hard-to-treat depression, the benefits appeared to hold up over a year, even as participants returned to their everyday lives.
If you or someone you know has treatment-resistant depression
Psilocybin-assisted therapy is not currently available as an approved treatment in most countries.
In the United States, psilocybin remains federally classified as a controlled substance, though Oregon and Colorado have moved to create regulated frameworks for supervised use. Clinical trials are ongoing.
If you or someone you know is living with treatment-resistant depression, speaking with a psychiatrist about the full range of options is the most practical next step.
That includes newer interventions like ketamine, which has FDA approval for treatment-resistant depression and is available in clinical settings now.
The takeaway
The EPIsoDE follow-up points toward a treatment model that looks fundamentally different from daily antidepressant use: a short, structured, carefully supported intervention that may produce lasting change rather than requiring ongoing maintenance.
The research is still early, but for people who have tried multiple antidepressants without relief, the evidence that a different kind of treatment might work differently is worth paying close attention to.