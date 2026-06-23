This Type Of Walking May Be One Of The Best Things You Can Do For Your Mental Health
If you've ever started an exercise routine hoping it would lift your mood, then quit before giving it a real chance, a new randomized controlled trial might change how you think about the timeline.
The study looked at supervised Nordic walking1 (a form of walking that uses poles, similar to ski poles, to engage the upper body alongside the lower, making it a full-body movement) and found meaningful reductions in depression symptoms among adults with moderate to severe depression.
The most dramatic improvements didn't happen at the end of the program; they happened within the first five weeks.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand not just whether exercise helps with depression, but how quickly those improvements actually show up. The trial enrolled 64 adults with moderate to severe depressive symptoms, randomly assigning them to either a 10-week supervised Nordic walking program (48 participants) or a non-active control group (16 participants).
The walking group completed two sessions per week at a moderate effort level (roughly 65 to 75% of their maximum heart rate). Depression symptoms were tracked at three time points: before the program started, at week five, and at week ten, using a standard depression questionnaire called the Beck Depression Inventory-II. A secondary analysis also looked at whether people who started with more severe symptoms responded differently than those with moderate symptoms.
Most of the mood benefit came in the first five weeks
The Nordic walking group showed significantly greater reductions in depression symptoms compared to the control group across the full 10 weeks.
The biggest drop in symptoms happened during the first half of the program (from the start to week five), with a large effect size. From week five to week ten, improvements continued but were much smaller and didn't reach statistical significance.
The secondary analysis added another layer.
Among participants who started with severe depression, the improvements in those first five weeks were even larger and faster. The people who needed relief most urgently appeared to feel it soonest.
What the results mean
The conventional wisdom around exercise and depression often points to a three-month window before meaningful benefits kick in, a timeframe explicitly recommended by French health guidelines cited in the study.
This research pushes back on that idea. For people with moderate to severe depression, meaningful symptom relief may begin within weeks, not months, of starting a structured walking program.
That matters for sticking with it.
One of the biggest barriers to using exercise as a mental health tool is the belief that results take a long time to show up. When people understand that mood improvements can start early, they may be more likely to keep going long enough to feel them.
Two walks a week is a manageable place to start
The study used Nordic walking, but the broader takeaway is about getting started with a manageable, consistent movement habit. If you're deciding where to begin, it's worth knowing how walking compares to running for mental health, and there are also simple ways to get more out of each session.
- Start simple: The study used two one-hour sessions per week at moderate intensity, a manageable bar, and intentionally so. You don't need to go hard or long to see results.
- Prioritize consistency over intensity: The study used moderate effort, not all-out exertion. Showing up regularly matters more than pushing harder, and the early improvements here suggest that moving consistently, even at a moderate pace, is what drives the mood benefit.
If you're managing depression or supporting someone who is, the first five weeks may be the most important ones to get through, and the payoff may start sooner than you'd expect.
The takeaway
Nordic walking significantly reduced depression symptoms in adults with moderate to severe depression, with the most pronounced improvements occurring within the first five weeks.
The findings suggest that mood benefits from consistent, moderate-intensity exercise may arrive far sooner than the commonly cited three-month timeframe.
Two one-hour sessions per week at moderate intensity, prioritizing consistency over effort, appear to be enough to move the needle.